The METZELER TT VILLAGE is back in the spotlight at the Isle of Man TT 2025 with a ‘glamping’ formula.

The campsite, which in the past has hosted motorcyclists and fans from all over the world in the heart of the Isle of Man, is renewed with high-level services, opening registrations for the 2025 event

The Metzeler TT Village, one of the most successful initiatives of the Metzeler brand, is back in the spotlight at the Isle of Man TT Races, scheduled from 26 May to 7 June 2025, with an elevated premium formula that combines the spirit of traditional camping with the most sought-after services of a hotel.

Over the years, the Metzeler TT Village has become a reference point for all motorcyclists and enthusiasts who, every year look for accommodation on this small island to watch the races of the legendary and spectacular Tourist Trophy that has been held since 1907 on the road circuit of the Snaefell Mountain Course, a 60.720-kilometre track on the Isle of Man.

After the success recorded in the six events held from 2013 to 2018, this year the Metzeler campsite is renewed with some innovations. First of all, the location changes, although it will always be in Douglas, the beating heart of the action, but now within the Bray Hill area, a steep climb located not far from the TT Grandstand and the Metzeler Bridge, and one of the best spots along the route from which to enjoy the races and the unique experience of the Isle of Man TT.

The structure will offer, as in the past, quality accommodation with tents, which can accommodate up to a maximum of 3 people, for the first time equipped with real beds and equipped with every comfort. In addition, inside the structure there are toilets, motorcycle parking, free Wi-Fi throughout the area, a mobile phone charging service and a guest house where guests can have breakfast every morning.

The Metzeler TT Village completes the strong presence of the Metzeler brand on the occasion of the Isle of Man TT. Metzeler was indeed selected in 2023 by the Department for Enterprise of the Isle of Man Government as the Official Tyre of the event with a sponsorship contract for the Tourist Trophy races for the five-year period 2023-2027. Successes achieved in the race by the Metzeler RACETEC RR tyres are also numerous, including the two Senior TTs won with Dean Harrison, in 2019, and with Davey Todd, in 2024.

Thanks to the participation in Road Racing activities and the know-how acquired, the offer of tyres in the Metzeler range has been enriched over the years, giving life to highly successful products.

Registrations for the Metzeler TT Village are already open and it is possible to book your stay, selecting the number of nights you require, during the period between May 26th and June 7th 2025. For more information and for individual and group bookings, please visit the link: https://www.metzeler.com/en-ww/metzeler-tt-village