Salon du 2 Roues to celebrate 10 Years of EWC promotion Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

Endurance World ChampionshipLatest NewsRacing
Salon Du 2 Roues To Celebrate 10 Years Of Ewc Promotion Warner Bros. Discovery SportsSalon du 2 Roues will mark a decade Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports promoting the FIM Endurance World Championship with a display of 10 motorcycles that have helped to make EWC history.

The highly acclaimed motorcycle expo, held at the Parc Eurexpo Lyon east of the French city from 13-16 February, has joined forces with WBD Sports to highlight the EWC champions of the last 10 years and recall some truly special memories.

Ten motorcycles that have made recent EWC history will be on show on stand 1B015 together with racing leathers and crash helmets from some of the championship-winning riders. Several EWC champions will also be in attendance, while visitors to the EWC display will be able to watch footage of some of the most memorable EWC moments from 2015 onwards.

Regarded as a must for motorcycle professionals and enthusiasts alike, Salon du 2 Roues is held across the entire 1530,000 m2 Parc Eurexpo Lyon site, with some 800 exhibitors due to attend along with approximately 170,000 visitors. Ticket information is available here: https://www.salondu2roues.com/en/content/billetterie

 

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Motovation Is New Title Sponsor For 2025 MotoAmerica Supersport Series

Latest News 0
MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is thrilled to announce that Motovation, an industry leader in motorcycle customization for over 20 years, is now the title sponsor of the 2025 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship.

Get Up Close And Personal With The Kawasaki Z650rs – A Stunning Walkaround!

Industry News 0
We take a quick Walk-Around the Kawasaki Z650RS

Cardo launches ‘Your Ride. Your Recharge’ campaign with focus on boosting rider’s happiness batteries

Accessories 0
From its survey of Cardo users from across the globe, it was found that 56%* ride to improve their mental well-being, further confirming that for most, riding is more than a passion.

