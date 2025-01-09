Salon du 2 Roues to celebrate 10 Years of EWC promotion Warner Bros. Discovery Sports

Salon du 2 Roues will mark a decade Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD) Sports promoting the FIM Endurance World Championship with a display of 10 motorcycles that have helped to make EWC history.

The highly acclaimed motorcycle expo, held at the Parc Eurexpo Lyon east of the French city from 13-16 February, has joined forces with WBD Sports to highlight the EWC champions of the last 10 years and recall some truly special memories.

Ten motorcycles that have made recent EWC history will be on show on stand 1B015 together with racing leathers and crash helmets from some of the championship-winning riders. Several EWC champions will also be in attendance, while visitors to the EWC display will be able to watch footage of some of the most memorable EWC moments from 2015 onwards.

Regarded as a must for motorcycle professionals and enthusiasts alike, Salon du 2 Roues is held across the entire 1530,000 m2 Parc Eurexpo Lyon site, with some 800 exhibitors due to attend along with approximately 170,000 visitors. Ticket information is available here: https://www.salondu2roues.com/en/content/billetterie