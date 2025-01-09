Two Moto Morini 500 Biles for MS Charity Auction at Iconic Auctioneers

The sale of these two Moto Morini 500 motorcycles will benefit the MS Society UK when they are auctioned in February by Iconic Auctioneers at the MCN London Motorcycle Show.

Iconic Auctioneers, one of the UK’s leading motorcycle auction houses, is selling these two bikes with the proceeds going to the UK’s leading MS charity the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Over 150,000 people in the UK live with multiple sclerosis (MS), with 135 diagnosed each week. MS is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. This impacts how people move, think and feel. Symptoms are different for everybody and often invisible. MS is the most common neurological condition among young adults. Most people are diagnosed in their 30s and 40s, but it can affect people of all ages, ethnic backgrounds and genders.

The vendor’s wife, Lana (Odell) White, was diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis) and unfortunately died 23 years ago. Being a keen biker, he has decided to sell these machines at auction with No Reserve and donate the funds to the charity MS Society.

Both Moto Morini motorcycles are original UK market examples, correct numbers, one is a very early 1977 Strada example and the other is a 1981 Sport model.

The motorcycles are being sold with No Reserve and are expected to sell for circa £3,000 – £5,000k each.

More information about these two motorcycles along with all the others in the Iconic Sale at MCN London Motorcycle Show can be viewed at https://www.iconicauctioneers.com. All the motorcycles will also be available to view in person at the show from the 14th – 16th February. The auction will take place on Sunday 16th February from 11am. This is a rare opportunity to acquire a classic Moto Morini 500 and benefit a very worthwhile MS charity at the same time.

