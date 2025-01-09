Friday, January 10, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Two Moto Morini 500 Biles for MS Charity Auction at Iconic Auctioneers

Industry NewsAuctionsShows and Events
1 min.read

Two Moto Morini 500 Biles For Ms Charity Auction At Iconic AuctioneersThe sale of these two Moto Morini 500 motorcycles will benefit the MS Society UK when they are auctioned in February by Iconic Auctioneers at the MCN London Motorcycle Show.

Iconic Auctioneers, one of the UK’s leading motorcycle auction houses, is selling these two bikes with the proceeds going to the UK’s leading MS charity the Multiple Sclerosis Society.

Over 150,000 people in the UK live with multiple sclerosis (MS), with 135 diagnosed each week. MS is a condition that affects the brain and spinal cord. This impacts how people move, think and feel.    Symptoms are different for everybody and often invisible. MS is the most common neurological condition among young adults. Most people are diagnosed in their 30s and 40s, but it can affect people of all ages, ethnic backgrounds and genders.Two Moto Morini 500 Biles For Ms Charity Auction At Iconic Auctioneers

The vendor’s wife, Lana (Odell) White, was diagnosed with MS (multiple sclerosis) and unfortunately died 23 years ago. Being a keen biker, he has decided to sell these machines at auction with No Reserve and donate the funds to the charity MS Society.

Both Moto Morini motorcycles are original UK market examples, correct numbers, one is a very early 1977 Strada example and the other is a 1981 Sport model.

The motorcycles are being sold with No Reserve and are expected to sell for circa £3,000 – £5,000k each.Two Moto Morini 500 Biles For Ms Charity Auction At Iconic Auctioneers

More information about these two motorcycles along with all the others in the Iconic Sale at MCN London Motorcycle Show can be viewed at https://www.iconicauctioneers.com. All the motorcycles will also be available to view in person at the show from the 14th – 16th February. The auction will take place on Sunday 16th February from 11am. This is a rare opportunity to acquire a classic Moto Morini 500 and benefit a very worthwhile MS charity at the same time.

Two Moto Morini 500 Biles For Ms Charity Auction At Iconic Auctioneers
Lee Dainty from MS Society UK and Mark Bryan Motorcycle Manager at Iconic Auctioneers

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT 

Mark Bryan
Motorcycle Manager
Tel: +44 (0) 1926 691 141
Mob: +44 (0) 7958 107 974
mark@iconicauctioneers.com
enquiries@iconicauctioneers.com

More auction news can be found on our dedicated page here: Motorcycle Auction News

For more information on Iconic Auctioneers head to the official website: iconicauctioneers.com

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Salon du 2 Roues to celebrate 10 Years of EWC promotion Warner Bros. Discovery Sports
Next article
The Metzeler TT Village is back in the spotlight at the Isle of Man TT 2025

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Motovation Is New Title Sponsor For 2025 MotoAmerica Supersport Series

Latest News 0
MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is thrilled to announce that Motovation, an industry leader in motorcycle customization for over 20 years, is now the title sponsor of the 2025 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship.

Get Up Close And Personal With The Kawasaki Z650rs – A Stunning Walkaround!

Industry News 0
We take a quick Walk-Around the Kawasaki Z650RS

Cardo launches ‘Your Ride. Your Recharge’ campaign with focus on boosting rider’s happiness batteries

Accessories 0
From its survey of Cardo users from across the globe, it was found that 56%* ride to improve their mental well-being, further confirming that for most, riding is more than a passion.

Most Popular

Motovation Is New Title Sponsor For 2025 MotoAmerica Supersport Series

Latest News 0
MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, is thrilled to announce that Motovation, an industry leader in motorcycle customization for over 20 years, is now the title sponsor of the 2025 MotoAmerica Supersport Championship.

Get Up Close And Personal With The Kawasaki Z650rs – A Stunning Walkaround!

Industry News 0
We take a quick Walk-Around the Kawasaki Z650RS

Cardo launches ‘Your Ride. Your Recharge’ campaign with focus on boosting rider’s happiness batteries

Accessories 0
From its survey of Cardo users from across the globe, it was found that 56%* ride to improve their mental well-being, further confirming that for most, riding is more than a passion.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Motovation Is New Title Sponsor For 2025 Motoamerica Supersport Series

Motovation Is New Title Sponsor For 2025 MotoAmerica Supersport Series

Frank Duggan - 0