Tuesday, January 7, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

Gear Up To Bid: Dore & Rees Returns With Two-Wheeled Treasures

Industry NewsShows and EventsClassic MotorCycle Show
1 min.read

Following its debut last year, the Dore & Rees auction is set to make return by popular demand to The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show in February.

The auction will once again bring an extraordinary line-up of motorcycles to the Bath & West Showground, offering a rare opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to acquire iconic machines.

Among the headline lots for this year’s auction are two exceptional motorcycles:

Gear Up To Bid: Dore & Rees Returns With Two-wheeled Treasures1985 Ducati Mike Hailwood Replica – A stunning homage to Mike Hailwood’s legendary Isle of Man TT comeback victory in 1978. This rare and meticulously maintained bike comes from a private collection and features its signature red, green, and white livery, along with performance components like Campagnolo wheels and Brembo brakes.

Gear Up To Bid: Dore & Rees Returns With Two-wheeled Treasures2004 Confederate Hellcat – A true American powerhouse, this rare bike combines avant-garde design with exceptional performance. With fewer than 50 ever made, the Hellcat is powered by a 124ci S&S V-Twin engine delivering 140bhp and 145 lb-ft of torque, making it an irresistible collector’s piece.

Entries for the auction are still open, and more extraordinary machines are expected to join the line-up. Whether you’re looking to bid on a dream bike or simply experience the thrill of the auction, this event is a must-visit highlight of The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show. 

Tickets Available Now
The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show takes place on February 22–23, 2025, at the Bath & West Showground. Alongside the auction, visitors can enjoy hundreds of stunning bikes, meet special guests Alex George and Chas Mortimer, and explore a variety of traders offering everything from spares to memorabilia.

Tickets are £16 in advance or £20 on the gate, with free entry for under-16s. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible celebration of classic motorcycles. For tickets and more information, visit classicbikeshows.com.

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Exploring The Best MotoGP Movies And Series: A Journey Into The World Of Motorcycle Racing
Next article
Carlos Checa Nolan Helmet Auctioned For Charity

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Carlos Checa Nolan Helmet Auctioned For Charity

Auctions 0
MotoGP™ Authentics – run by Memento Exclusives under licence of Dorna Sports – is hosting a special charity auction on its online platform which features a limited-edition helmet.  

Exploring The Best MotoGP Movies And Series: A Journey Into The World Of Motorcycle Racing

Misc 0
MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing. It has captivated audiences worldwide with its high-speed thrills and intense competition.

2025 MXGP Calendar Update | Galician Venue of Lugo Set to Host MXGP Of Spain

Latest News 0
Infront Moto Racing is excited to announce that the MXGP of Spain will be taking place at Lugo on the 10-11 May 2025.

Most Popular

Carlos Checa Nolan Helmet Auctioned For Charity

Auctions 0
MotoGP™ Authentics – run by Memento Exclusives under licence of Dorna Sports – is hosting a special charity auction on its online platform which features a limited-edition helmet.  

Exploring The Best MotoGP Movies And Series: A Journey Into The World Of Motorcycle Racing

Misc 0
MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing. It has captivated audiences worldwide with its high-speed thrills and intense competition.

2025 MXGP Calendar Update | Galician Venue of Lugo Set to Host MXGP Of Spain

Latest News 0
Infront Moto Racing is excited to announce that the MXGP of Spain will be taking place at Lugo on the 10-11 May 2025.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Carlos Checa Nolan Helmet Auctioned For Charity

Carlos Checa Nolan Helmet Auctioned For Charity

Frank Duggan - 0