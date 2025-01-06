Gear Up To Bid: Dore & Rees Returns With Two-Wheeled Treasures

Following its debut last year, the Dore & Rees auction is set to make return by popular demand to The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show in February.

The auction will once again bring an extraordinary line-up of motorcycles to the Bath & West Showground, offering a rare opportunity for enthusiasts and collectors to acquire iconic machines.

Among the headline lots for this year’s auction are two exceptional motorcycles:

1985 Ducati Mike Hailwood Replica – A stunning homage to Mike Hailwood’s legendary Isle of Man TT comeback victory in 1978. This rare and meticulously maintained bike comes from a private collection and features its signature red, green, and white livery, along with performance components like Campagnolo wheels and Brembo brakes.

2004 Confederate Hellcat – A true American powerhouse, this rare bike combines avant-garde design with exceptional performance. With fewer than 50 ever made, the Hellcat is powered by a 124ci S&S V-Twin engine delivering 140bhp and 145 lb-ft of torque, making it an irresistible collector’s piece.

Entries for the auction are still open, and more extraordinary machines are expected to join the line-up. Whether you’re looking to bid on a dream bike or simply experience the thrill of the auction, this event is a must-visit highlight of The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show.

Tickets Available Now

The Bristol Classic MotorCycle Show takes place on February 22–23, 2025, at the Bath & West Showground. Alongside the auction, visitors can enjoy hundreds of stunning bikes, meet special guests Alex George and Chas Mortimer, and explore a variety of traders offering everything from spares to memorabilia.

Tickets are £16 in advance or £20 on the gate, with free entry for under-16s. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this incredible celebration of classic motorcycles. For tickets and more information, visit classicbikeshows.com.