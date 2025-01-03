The year ahead in EWC: 2025 calendar refresher

The countdown to the start of the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship is go with four epic events in store.

Mirroring the schedule that challenged ace motorcycle riders and their teams and captivated global television audiences in 2024, the 2025 fixture list features two 24-hour races and two events held over a duration of eight hours.

The 46th EWC season kicks off with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in April and concludes with the Bol d’Or at Circuit Paul Ricard in September. In between are visits to Circuit de Spa Francorchamps for the second running of the 8 Hours of Spa Motos in June followed by the 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race in August.

FIM Endurance World Championship calendar 2025:

Round 1: 24 Heures Motos, Le Mans, France: 17-20 April

Ticket sales: https://ticket.24h-motos.com/content

Round 2: 8 Hours of Spa Motos, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium: 6-7 June

Ticket sales: https://www.spamotos.com/en/ticketing/

Round 3: 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, Suzuka Circuit, Japan: 1-3 August

Round 4: Bol d’Or, Circuit Paul Ricard, France: 18-21 September

Ticket sales: https://boldor.com/billetterie/