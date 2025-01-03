Friday, January 3, 2025
Newsletter

 
All

Top 5 This Week

The year ahead in EWC: 2025 calendar refresher

Endurance World ChampionshipLatest NewsRacing
Less than 1 min.read

The Year Ahead In Ewc: 2025 Calendar RefresherThe countdown to the start of the 2025 FIM Endurance World Championship is go with four epic events in store.

Mirroring the schedule that challenged ace motorcycle riders and their teams and captivated global television audiences in 2024, the 2025 fixture list features two 24-hour races and two events held over a duration of eight hours.

The 46th EWC season kicks off with the 24 Heures Motos at Le Mans in April and concludes with the Bol d’Or at Circuit Paul Ricard in September. In between are visits to Circuit de Spa Francorchamps for the second running of the 8 Hours of Spa Motos in June followed by the 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race in August.

FIM Endurance World Championship calendar 2025:

Round 1: 24 Heures Motos, Le Mans, France: 17-20 April
Ticket sales: https://ticket.24h-motos.com/content

Round 2: 8 Hours of Spa Motos, Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps, Belgium: 6-7 June
Ticket sales: https://www.spamotos.com/en/ticketing/

Round 3: 46th Coca-Cola Suzuka 8 Hours Endurance Race, Suzuka Circuit, Japan: 1-3 August

Round 4: Bol d’Or, Circuit Paul Ricard, France: 18-21 September
Ticket sales: https://boldor.com/billetterie/

 

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Kick-start 2025 with a new Kawasaki from 0% HP
Next article
2025 MXGP Calendar Update | Galician Venue of Lugo Set to Host MXGP Of Spain

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Exploring The Best MotoGP Movies And Series: A Journey Into The World Of Motorcycle Racing

Misc 0
MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing. It has captivated audiences worldwide with its high-speed thrills and intense competition.

2025 MXGP Calendar Update | Galician Venue of Lugo Set to Host MXGP Of Spain

Latest News 0
Infront Moto Racing is excited to announce that the MXGP of Spain will be taking place at Lugo on the 10-11 May 2025.

Kick-start 2025 with a new Kawasaki from 0% HP

Dealer News 0
As 2025 gets underway, Kawasaki is giving riders a unique chance to kick-start the New Year with a new bike and a host of exciting new offers, including an incredible 0% HP or 5.9% PCP on all 2024 models under 650cc!...

Most Popular

Exploring The Best MotoGP Movies And Series: A Journey Into The World Of Motorcycle Racing

Misc 0
MotoGP is the pinnacle of motorcycle road racing. It has captivated audiences worldwide with its high-speed thrills and intense competition.

2025 MXGP Calendar Update | Galician Venue of Lugo Set to Host MXGP Of Spain

Latest News 0
Infront Moto Racing is excited to announce that the MXGP of Spain will be taking place at Lugo on the 10-11 May 2025.

Kick-start 2025 with a new Kawasaki from 0% HP

Dealer News 0
As 2025 gets underway, Kawasaki is giving riders a unique chance to kick-start the New Year with a new bike and a host of exciting new offers, including an incredible 0% HP or 5.9% PCP on all 2024 models under 650cc!...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES

Exploring The Best MotoGP Movies And Series: A Journey Into The...

Frank Duggan - 0