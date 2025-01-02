Friday, January 3, 2025
Kick-start 2025 with a new Kawasaki from 0% HP

Kick-start 2025 With A New Kawasaki From 0% HpAs 2025 gets underway, Kawasaki is giving riders a unique chance to kick-start the New Year with a new bike and a host of exciting new offers, including an incredible 0% HP or 5.9% PCP on all 2024 models under 650cc! For riders looking for a larger capacity machine, Kawasaki is offering 4.9% HP or 5.9% PCP on a select number of models.

Whether you’re considering your first bike or looking for a new machine, the latest promotional offers mean customers purchasing the Z125, Ninja 125, Z500, Ninja 500, Eliminator 500, Z650, Z650RS, Ninja 650, Vulcan S or Versys 650 via Kawasaki K-Options Finance will be able to take advantage of an incredible 0% HP or 5.9% PCP, on 2024 models only.

Riders seeking a larger capacity machine will be able to enjoy 4.9% HP or 5.9% PCP on 2024 versions of the Ninja ZX-10R, Z900, Z900 SE, Z900RS, Z900RS SE, Ninja 100SX and all variants of the Versys 1000 family.

Riders interested in learning more should visit their local authorised Kawasaki dealer.

 

How to Figure out Electric Bike Range

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Frank Duggan - 0