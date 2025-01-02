Kick-start 2025 with a new Kawasaki from 0% HP

As 2025 gets underway, Kawasaki is giving riders a unique chance to kick-start the New Year with a new bike and a host of exciting new offers, including an incredible 0% HP or 5.9% PCP on all 2024 models under 650cc! For riders looking for a larger capacity machine, Kawasaki is offering 4.9% HP or 5.9% PCP on a select number of models.

Whether you’re considering your first bike or looking for a new machine, the latest promotional offers mean customers purchasing the Z125, Ninja 125, Z500, Ninja 500, Eliminator 500, Z650, Z650RS, Ninja 650, Vulcan S or Versys 650 via Kawasaki K-Options Finance will be able to take advantage of an incredible 0% HP or 5.9% PCP, on 2024 models only.

Riders seeking a larger capacity machine will be able to enjoy 4.9% HP or 5.9% PCP on 2024 versions of the Ninja ZX-10R, Z900, Z900 SE, Z900RS, Z900RS SE, Ninja 100SX and all variants of the Versys 1000 family.

Riders interested in learning more should visit their local authorised Kawasaki dealer.