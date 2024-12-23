Monday, December 23, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

The 2025 Provisional MXGP OAT List Announced

Latest NewsMotoCrossOff-Road
Less than 1 min.read

The 2025 Provisional Oat List AnnouncedInfront Moto Racing is thrilled to unveil the Provisional Officially Approved Teams (OAT) list for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship!

The OAT features 23 teams fully prepared to compete in the upcoming MXGP and MX2 Championships, setting the stage for a thrilling and action-packed season.

The highly anticipated 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship kicks off with the MXGP of Argentina on 1-2 March 2025 in Córdoba for the first time, continuing the legacy of the Argentian Grand Prix.

With 20 Grand Prix events, 23 OAT teams, and the world’s fastest motocross riders preparing to clash, the 2025 season promises unparalleled excitement and action. From established champions to rising stars, the battle for supremacy will be one for the ages.

Explore the full Provisional OAT List for MXGP and MX2 below and gear up for another unforgettable season of MXGP!The 2025 Provisional Oat List Announced

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
GIVI has the perfect list to pamper motorcyclists this festive season
Next article
Get A Sneak Peek At The 2025 Kawasaki Z900rs In This Walkaround!

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Get A Sneak Peek At The 2025 Kawasaki Z900rs In This Walkaround!

Latest News 0
Our Walk Around of 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS. We take a quick Walk-Around the 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS

GIVI has the perfect list to pamper motorcyclists this festive season

GIVI 0
The transalpine firm has the ideal gifts to surprise two-wheel lovers this year.

Explore the World of BMW 2025

BMW Motorrad 0
The World of BMW activity range for 2025 is now live, offering a wide variety of tours, training, and riding experiences for all motorcyclists.

Most Popular

Get A Sneak Peek At The 2025 Kawasaki Z900rs In This Walkaround!

Latest News 0
Our Walk Around of 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS. We take a quick Walk-Around the 2025 Kawasaki Z900RS

GIVI has the perfect list to pamper motorcyclists this festive season

GIVI 0
The transalpine firm has the ideal gifts to surprise two-wheel lovers this year.

Explore the World of BMW 2025

BMW Motorrad 0
The World of BMW activity range for 2025 is now live, offering a wide variety of tours, training, and riding experiences for all motorcyclists.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Get A Sneak Peek At The 2025 Kawasaki Z900rs In This Walkaround!

Get A Sneak Peek At The 2025 Kawasaki Z900rs In This...

Frank Duggan - 0