The 2025 Provisional MXGP OAT List Announced

Infront Moto Racing is thrilled to unveil the Provisional Officially Approved Teams (OAT) list for the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship!

The OAT features 23 teams fully prepared to compete in the upcoming MXGP and MX2 Championships, setting the stage for a thrilling and action-packed season.

The highly anticipated 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship kicks off with the MXGP of Argentina on 1-2 March 2025 in Córdoba for the first time, continuing the legacy of the Argentian Grand Prix.

With 20 Grand Prix events, 23 OAT teams, and the world’s fastest motocross riders preparing to clash, the 2025 season promises unparalleled excitement and action. From established champions to rising stars, the battle for supremacy will be one for the ages.

Explore the full Provisional OAT List for MXGP and MX2 below and gear up for another unforgettable season of MXGP!