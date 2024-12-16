Monday, December 16, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

NEW iridium lens goggles from LS2

Industry NewsHelmetsLS2 Helmets
1 min.read

New Iridium Lens Goggles From Ls2LS2 Charger goggles are road-legal and trail-ready at a great price

LS2’s new Charger Goggles come with iridium lenses as standard and are packed with impressive features that punch well above their price point.

Vision is key when tackling tough terrain, so the Charger goggles offer a generous field of view, spanning 185mm vertically and 86mm horizontally.
The iridium Lexan lens is anti-fog, abrasion and impact resistant, and offers both UVA and UVB protection. It’s fixed with a nine-pin retention system for stability, and is ready to accept tear-offs.

Doubly practical, they’re also certified to the EN 1938:2010 standard for motorcycle eyewear, so are fully road-legal in the UK.

New Iridium Lens Goggles From Ls2
Screenshot

For maximum comfort, there’s a TPU faceplate, which follows the natural contours of the face. This is fitted with a hypoallergenic triple-layer foam that’s soft against the skin and absorbs sweat. Ventilation holes in the frame also help to keep moisture and temperature to minimum.

The 45mm durable elasticated strap is reinforced with non-slip silicone so it won’t budge, even during the most spirited rides. The Charger’s frame is also generously sized, so it will fit comfortably over spectacles.

LS2 Charger Goggles retail at just £24.99 including VAT and come with a handy Textile Storage Bag and Microfibre Lens Cleaning Cloths. They’re available in seven vibrant colours, for matching up with team kit.

Find out more at ls2helmets.comNew Iridium Lens Goggles From Ls2

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
SHARK X VENUM – a collaboration fusing performance and style

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

SHARK X VENUM – a collaboration fusing performance and style

Helmets 0
SHARK has joined in ‘cooperative combat’ with VENUM – the World’s leading combat sports brand- to launch a limited edition graphic on its Skwal i3 and Skwal i3 Jet helmets.

KTM Bids a Fond Farewell to Adventure Experience Partner

Industry News 0
After five full throttle years as official Adventure experience partner in the UK, KTM waves the chequered flag on its time with Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience.

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 15th December 2024

Industry News 0
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 15th December 2024. The Week that Was - "Gear up for the Ride"

Most Popular

SHARK X VENUM – a collaboration fusing performance and style

Helmets 0
SHARK has joined in ‘cooperative combat’ with VENUM – the World’s leading combat sports brand- to launch a limited edition graphic on its Skwal i3 and Skwal i3 Jet helmets.

KTM Bids a Fond Farewell to Adventure Experience Partner

Industry News 0
After five full throttle years as official Adventure experience partner in the UK, KTM waves the chequered flag on its time with Sweet Lamb KTM Adventure Bike Experience.

News Headlines – Weekly Round Up – Week Ending 15th December 2024

Industry News 0
News Headlines - Weekly Round Up - Week Ending 15th December 2024. The Week that Was - "Gear up for the Ride"

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Shark X Venum – A Collaboration Fusing Performance And Style

SHARK X VENUM – a collaboration fusing performance and style

Frank Duggan - 0