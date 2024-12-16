New Iridium Lens Goggles From Ls2

LS2 Charger goggles are road-legal and trail-ready at a great price

LS2’s new Charger Goggles come with iridium lenses as standard and are packed with impressive features that punch well above their price point.

Vision is key when tackling tough terrain, so the Charger goggles offer a generous field of view, spanning 185mm vertically and 86mm horizontally.

The iridium Lexan lens is anti-fog, abrasion and impact resistant, and offers both UVA and UVB protection. It’s fixed with a nine-pin retention system for stability, and is ready to accept tear-offs.

Doubly practical, they’re also certified to the EN 1938:2010 standard for motorcycle eyewear, so are fully road-legal in the UK.

For maximum comfort, there’s a TPU faceplate, which follows the natural contours of the face. This is fitted with a hypoallergenic triple-layer foam that’s soft against the skin and absorbs sweat. Ventilation holes in the frame also help to keep moisture and temperature to minimum.

The 45mm durable elasticated strap is reinforced with non-slip silicone so it won’t budge, even during the most spirited rides. The Charger’s frame is also generously sized, so it will fit comfortably over spectacles.

LS2 Charger Goggles retail at just £24.99 including VAT and come with a handy Textile Storage Bag and Microfibre Lens Cleaning Cloths. They’re available in seven vibrant colours, for matching up with team kit.

Find out more at ls2helmets.com