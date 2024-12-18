Courier HotGrips: heated grips for professional riders – in stock now

Oxford Courier HotGrips have an ergonomically engineered surface for professional riders, using denser material in areas of maximum wear and a square tread pattern for vibration absorption.

Most importantly for high mileage riders, they are made from a specially formulated, harder-wearing rubber, which provides a 40% increase in shore hardness.

This means they keep your hands comfortable and warm… for longer.

Fits 22mm handlebars

Draws under 2.5A

Battery saving mode

CLIC GRIP READY

5 heat settings

Intelligent heat setting memory

Hard-wearing grip rubber

Cut to size: 126-116mm

Auto shut off

Simple installation

Waterproof design

Intelligent heat controller

CODE: EL695

RRP: £119.99

REMEMBER: Your Oxford Hotgrips will get hot!

THE UNIQUE CONNECTION SYSTEM

The stand-out feature is that they are ‘CLIC GRIP ready’. ‘CLIC GRIP’ is Oxford’s unique (patent-pending) mechanism by which Oxford Courier Muffs can be attached to Oxford Courier HotGrips®.

It uses a secure but frictionless interface between muffs and grips, enabling the throttle grip to rotate freely, reducing wear and significantly extending the life of the grips.

COURIER MUFFS

Oxford Courier Muffs are a game changer for professional riders. They offer exceptional protection against the elements as well as being supremely practical, easy to use and simple to fit.

CODE: OX392

RRP: £59.99

