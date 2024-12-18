Courier HotGrips: heated grips for professional riders – in stock now

Oxford Courier HotGrips have an ergonomically engineered surface for professional riders, using denser material in areas of maximum wear and a square tread pattern for vibration absorption.
Most importantly for high mileage riders, they are made from a specially formulated, harder-wearing rubber, which provides a 40% increase in shore hardness.
This means they keep your hands comfortable and warm… for longer.
- Fits 22mm handlebars
- Draws under 2.5A
- Battery saving mode
- CLIC GRIP READY
- 5 heat settings
- Intelligent heat setting memory
- Hard-wearing grip rubber
- Cut to size: 126-116mm
- Auto shut off
- Simple installation
- Waterproof design
- Intelligent heat controller
CODE: EL695
RRP: £119.99
REMEMBER: Your Oxford Hotgrips will get hot!
CLIC GRIP READY
THE UNIQUE CONNECTION SYSTEM
The stand-out feature is that they are ‘CLIC GRIP ready’. ‘CLIC GRIP’ is Oxford’s unique (patent-pending) mechanism by which Oxford Courier Muffs can be attached to Oxford Courier HotGrips®.
It uses a secure but frictionless interface between muffs and grips, enabling the throttle grip to rotate freely, reducing wear and significantly extending the life of the grips.
COURIER MUFFS
Oxford Courier Muffs are a game changer for professional riders. They offer exceptional protection against the elements as well as being supremely practical, easy to use and simple to fit.
CODE: OX392
RRP: £59.99
Click here for more info on the Courier HotGrips
For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News
or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com