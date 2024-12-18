Wednesday, December 18, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

NEW from Oxford: Chain Brush Pro

Industry NewsAccessoriesOxford Products
Less than 1 min.read

New From Oxford: Chain Brush ProA premium multi-faced brush, designed for lifting grime from your chain.

Cleverly designed to clean three sides of your chain at once making this messy job much quicker.

The brush features an ergonomic, non-slip handle for a comfortable grip, making it easy to use for both professional mechanics and DIY enthusiasts. Clean your chain with precision and control.

Chain Brush Pro – in stock now!
OX843
RRP – £14.99

Key Features:

  • Multi-faced brush for faster cleaning
  • Prevents premature wear/tear of chain
  • Durable Nylon bristles, great for lifting grime
  • Rubberised non-slip handle for a comfortable, ergonomic grip

Click here for more info on the Chain Brush Pro

For more Oxford Products News check out our dedicated page Oxford Products News

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship: Full Grid Revealed
Next article
NEW from Oxford: Toronto 1.0 Suit

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

GASGAS Spices up its 2025 Factory Edition Dirt Bikes With an All-New Look

GASGAS 0
GASGAS is fired-up for 2025 and heads into the new year wide-open with two awesome race team replica models – the MC 250F and MC 450F Factory Editions!

NEW from Oxford: Toronto 1.0 Suit

Apparel 0
The Toronto 1.0 is a lightweight, adaptable adventure jacket capable of tackling varying weather conditions with ease.

2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship: Full Grid Revealed

Latest News 0
The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization have officially unveiled the 2025 Women's Circuit Racing World Championship Entry List.

Most Popular

GASGAS Spices up its 2025 Factory Edition Dirt Bikes With an All-New Look

GASGAS 0
GASGAS is fired-up for 2025 and heads into the new year wide-open with two awesome race team replica models – the MC 250F and MC 450F Factory Editions!

NEW from Oxford: Toronto 1.0 Suit

Apparel 0
The Toronto 1.0 is a lightweight, adaptable adventure jacket capable of tackling varying weather conditions with ease.

2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship: Full Grid Revealed

Latest News 0
The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization have officially unveiled the 2025 Women's Circuit Racing World Championship Entry List.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Gasgas Spices Up Its 2025 Factory Edition Dirt Bikes With An All-new Look

GASGAS Spices up its 2025 Factory Edition Dirt Bikes With an...

Frank Duggan - 0