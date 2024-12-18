NEW from Oxford: Chain Brush Pro

A premium multi-faced brush, designed for lifting grime from your chain.
Cleverly designed to clean three sides of your chain at once making this messy job much quicker.
The brush features an ergonomic, non-slip handle for a comfortable grip, making it easy to use for both professional mechanics and DIY enthusiasts. Clean your chain with precision and control.
Chain Brush Pro – in stock now!
OX843
RRP – £14.99
Key Features:
- Multi-faced brush for faster cleaning
- Prevents premature wear/tear of chain
- Durable Nylon bristles, great for lifting grime
- Rubberised non-slip handle for a comfortable, ergonomic grip
