2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship: Full Grid Revealed

Latest NewsRacingWorldWCR
2025 Fim Women's Circuit Racing World Championship: Full Grid Revealed

The FIM and Dorna WSBK Organization have officially unveiled the 2025 Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship Entry List.

The 2025 FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship will feature a truly global grid, with 14 nationalities representing all continents.

Among the returning riders, Maria Herrera, the 2024 runner-up, continues for a second season and is determined to claim the title after a fierce battle that saw her narrowly miss out until the final race of the season. Sara Sanchez, who finished third last year, has been a consistent force and will be looking to challenge Herrera for the 2025 title.

While many riders return for their second season, including 2024 podium finishers Beatriz Neila, Roberta Ponziani, and Tayla Relph, the Championship is also proud to welcome nine new talents, some of whom showcased their skills with wildcard appearances in 2024.2025 Fim Women's Circuit Racing World Championship: Full Grid Revealed

The 2025 WorldWCR calendar at a glance
1. Dutch Round, TT Circuit Assen – 11-13 April
2. Acerbis Italian Round, Cremona Circuit, 2-4 May
3. Prosecco DOC UK Round, Donington Park, 11-13 July
4. Hungarian Round, Balaton Park Circuit* – 25-27 July
5. French Round, Circuit de Nevers Magny-Cours, 5-7 September
6. Spanish Round, Circuito de Jerez – Ángel Nieto – 17-19 October
* Subject to homologation

About WorldWCR
The FIM Women’s Circuit Racing World Championship (WorldWCR) is a groundbreaking single-make series exclusively for aspiring female riders, featuring the Yamaha R7. Building on the success of its inaugural season in 2024, which saw Ana Carrasco crowned, the series aims to continue advancing women’s motorsport by fostering new talent and showcasing competitive racing on a global stage.

With six rounds scheduled for 2025, the WorldWCR offers emerging talent an equal platform to showcase their skills alongside the world’s best riders. By addressing disparities and breaking down barriers, the series empowers women to reach new heights in professional racing. As a dedicated space for female riders, WorldWCR celebrates skill, passion, and diversity. It inspires the next generation of female racers while shaping a more inclusive motorsport landscape.

2025 MOTUL FIM Superbike World Championships entry lists revealed
NEW from Oxford: Chain Brush Pro

