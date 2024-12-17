Conquer the elements in Richa’s Armada GORE-TEX® textiles.

Designed to keep water out while maintaining breathability, the Armada is ideal for riders who refuse to let the weather interrupt their journey.

Take a look at the Armada range in more detail:

Armada 1.1 GORE-TEX® Pro Jacket

The Armada 1.1 GORE-TEX® Pro jacket is a three-layer laminate PRO GORE-TEX® jacket featuring newly developed injected mesh panels, YKK zippers, and D3O® Level 2 protection at the shoulders, elbows, and back.

It’s equipped with a storm flap over the central zipper and a removable storm collar, so riders stay dry all day. A soft neoprene collar and strategically positioned stretch panels enhance comfort, while adjustable features—including sleeve cuffs, waistline, and hem – allow for a tailored fit.

Richa’s ‘Airtech Control System’ provides adjustable ventilation, allowing riders to tailor airflow to their individual needs. A Coolmax body lining keeps things comfortable on warmer days, while a Houdini Primaloft jacket* (*sold separately) can be added for extra warmth in cold weather.

There’s ample storage space with five external pockets—two of which are waterproof—and four internal pockets, along with a clever collar closure system. The Armada jacket also features a removable and adjustable kidney belt for added support. For a seamless fit, riders can pair the Armada jacket with Richa-compatible trousers – or the matching Armada 1.1 GORE-TEX® Pro® textile trousers – using either the short or 360° connection zip.

The Armada 1.1 GORE-TEX® Pro jacket is available in a choice of black or black/fluo, with an RRP from £769.99.

Armada 1.1 GORE-TEX® Pro Trousers

The Armada 1.1 GORE-TEX® Pro trousers make the perfect partner to the Armada 1.1 GORE-TEX® Pro jacket. Made with the same GORE-TEX® three-layer laminate PRO and Coolmax body lining, these trousers are designed for year-round riding. Featuring strategically placed leather patches for heat protection and an Airtech Control System for ventilation in key areas, they offer exceptional comfort and performance in all conditions.

Just like the jacket, the trousers are made from Superfabric with Armacor 3L GTX PRO, all working together to help keep moisture out and legs dry, even in torrential downpours. Aiding in the waterproofing of the trousers is the YKK zipper on the lower leg.

Available in both regular and short options, the new trousers provide an optimal fit with accordion stretch panels above and at the back of the knee. There are adjustment straps at the lower leg and waist, and Level 2 D3O® protection at the knee and hip. They also include two waterproof outer pockets and a storm flap behind the central front zipper for added protection from the elements.

Removable braces are included, and the trousers can easily be connected to a Richa-compatible jacket with a short or 360° connection zipper.

The Armada 1.1 GORE-TEX® Pro trousers are available in black, with an RRP from £539.99.

For more information or to locate your local dealer, visit: www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.