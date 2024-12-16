SHARK X VENUM – a collaboration fusing performance and style

SHARK has joined in ‘cooperative combat’ with VENUM – the World’s leading combat sports brand- to launch a limited edition graphic on its Skwal i3 and Skwal i3 Jet helmets.

Inspired by VENUM’s iconic Cobra logo, the helmets merge the spirit of combat with the aspects of power, performance, and protection that both helmets and combat gear represent. In both disciplines, equipment plays a key role in seeking precision, speed, adrenaline, and protection.

The SKWAL i3 combines performance and technology by combining active LED brake lights and a high-performance architectural base, thanks to its injected polycarbonate HIGH-IMPACT LEXAN™ structure combined with multi-density EPS liners. Bet on the comfort of this full-face helmet that meets the UNECE 22-06 standard, with its anti-scratch and anti-fog sun visor, “BEST FIT” by SHARK fitting, Sharktooth® Prime intercom compatibility, as well as patented systems for fixing textiles and for quick and tool-free extraction of the high-resistance optical class 1 anti-scratch screen. Equipped with a PINLOCK® 70 and featuring tension adjustment levers, the SKWAL i3 is a helmet that combines the best of SHARK technology and know-how with optimal comfort for the rider.

The SKWAL i3 Jet is the world’s first jet helmet with integrated brake lights. Far more than just a safety accessory, it is the embodiment of advanced technology. High-Impact LEXAN™ injection shell. This premium material ensures optimal mechanical and thermal performance. Patented tool-free quick screen extraction system. Screen pre-equipped with Pinlock® 70: equipped with a tension adjustment system (external adjustment levers). Ergonomic side screen grip with integrated screen lock.

Both models are equipped with an iridium gold visor and are in SHARK UK dealers now. The Skwal i3 is priced at £349.99 and the Skwal i3 Jet is £319.99.

For more information or to find the nearest dealer, please visit www.nevis.uk.com.

