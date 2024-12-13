NEW Power Pack for Heated Clothing

New fast-charging portable battery pack for Keis Heated Clothing.

Heated motorcycle clothing specialists, Keis, have added a new, fast-charging battery pack to their range for winter 2024/2025; a big bonus for riders who regularly clock up the miles in the colder winter conditions.

The new 5000mAh portable power pack is the largest capacity pack in the Keis range, designed to power their heated jackets, vests and bodywarmers. It makes Keis’ heated kit even more versatile, removing the need to ‘hard-wire’ garments to a 12V motorcycle battery.

Weighing just 262 grams, it is 25% lighter than than the previous model, and more compact too (105 mm long x 70 mm wide x 25 mm deep). Its rounded-edge casing is less intrusive and makes it easier to get in and out of the dedicated pockets built-in to Keis garments.

An LCD display shows the charge status, so the user can instantly see when a top up might be needed. It’s designed to be charged from a standard USB-C outlet, and comes complete with a braided USB-C to USB-A/C cable.

For a quicker recharge, users can opt for Keis’ new 30W Fast Charger (sold separately). Designed specifically for the new battery, it comes with multinational plugs and a USB-C out connection.

It’s multi-use, so it can be used to recharge other devices as well as the Keis battery pack; super handy for touring or travelling, when luggage space is at a premium.

Suitable for use with all Keis heated garments, the Keis 5000mAh Battery retails at £90 including VAT. The 30W Multinational Fast Charger sells for just £20, and includes UK, EU and RoW plug adapters.

Find out more at keisapparel.com

For more KEiS News check out our new dedicated page KEiS News

or head to the official Keis Apparel website keisapparel.com