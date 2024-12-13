Friday, December 13, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

NEW Power Pack for Heated Clothing

Industry NewsApparelKeis
1 min.read

New Power Pack For Heated ClothingNew fast-charging portable battery pack for Keis Heated Clothing.

Heated motorcycle clothing specialists, Keis, have added a new, fast-charging battery pack to their range for winter 2024/2025; a big bonus for riders who regularly clock up the miles in the colder winter conditions.

The new 5000mAh portable power pack is the largest capacity pack in the Keis range, designed to power their heated jackets, vests and bodywarmers. It makes Keis’ heated kit even more versatile, removing the need to ‘hard-wire’ garments to a 12V motorcycle battery.

Weighing just 262 grams, it is 25% lighter than than the previous model, and more compact too (105 mm long x 70 mm wide x 25 mm deep). Its rounded-edge casing is less intrusive and makes it easier to get in and out of the dedicated pockets built-in to Keis garments.

An LCD display shows the charge status, so the user can instantly see when a top up might be needed. It’s designed to be charged from a standard USB-C outlet, and comes complete with a braided USB-C to USB-A/C cable.New Power Pack For Heated Clothing

For a quicker recharge, users can opt for Keis’ new 30W Fast Charger (sold separately). Designed specifically for the new battery, it comes with multinational plugs and a USB-C out connection.

It’s multi-use, so it can be used to recharge other devices as well as the Keis battery pack; super handy for touring or travelling, when luggage space is at a premium.

Suitable for use with all Keis heated garments, the Keis 5000mAh Battery retails at £90 including VAT. The 30W Multinational Fast Charger sells for just £20, and includes UK, EU and RoW plug adapters.

Find out more at keisapparel.com

For more KEiS News check out our new dedicated page KEiS News

or head to the official Keis Apparel website keisapparel.com New Power Pack For Heated Clothing

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
The Main Differences Between Car Tyres and Motorcycle Tyres
Next article
AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen grid is filling fast

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen grid is filling fast

British Superbike 0
After an action-packed inaugural year, the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship is back for 2025, with riders from around the world lining up on the grid for the eight-round series.

The Main Differences Between Car Tyres and Motorcycle Tyres

Misc 0
When choosing the right tyres for your vehicle, it’s essential to understand the differences between car tyres and motorcycle tyres.

BMW Motorrad Clothing Collection 2025

Apparel 0
For more than four decades, BMW Motorrad has been committed to making motorcycling as safe and comfortable as possible with perfectly designed clothing that is fashionable, attractive and stylish.

Most Popular

AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen grid is filling fast

British Superbike 0
After an action-packed inaugural year, the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship is back for 2025, with riders from around the world lining up on the grid for the eight-round series.

The Main Differences Between Car Tyres and Motorcycle Tyres

Misc 0
When choosing the right tyres for your vehicle, it’s essential to understand the differences between car tyres and motorcycle tyres.

BMW Motorrad Clothing Collection 2025

Apparel 0
For more than four decades, BMW Motorrad has been committed to making motorcycling as safe and comfortable as possible with perfectly designed clothing that is fashionable, attractive and stylish.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Ajn Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Grid Is Filling Fast

AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen grid is filling fast

Frank Duggan - 0