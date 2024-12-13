Friday, December 13, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen grid is filling fast

British SuperbikeLatest NewsRacing
1 min.read

Ajn Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Grid Is Filling FastAfter an action-packed inaugural year, the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship is back for 2025, with riders from around the world lining up on the grid for the eight-round series.

With a number of riders remaining on for a second year, alongside a host of new stars, spaces are filling fast!

The 2024 season proved an international affair with riders from the UK, Australia, Ireland, the Netherlands and South Africa, and the 2025 Championship looks no different. With a number of riders returning to compete next year, Kawasaki is excited to be welcoming a host of new young riders eager to showcase their talent on the British stage. The latest of these is Raheesh Khatri from India.

Raheesh will be joining the eight-rider strong ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki Academy team and has a strong racing pedigree, having competed in the Indian National Championship, internationally in both motocross and road racing, and even a round of the British Talent Cup. Celebrating his 17th Birthday today, Raheesh will be gunning for success next season.

Kawasaki UK is looking forward to working with Raheesh and the entire 2025 Superteen grid. Any riders considering joining the grid for 2025 should contact MSS Performance on info@mssperformance.com to register their interest, but they should be quick as spaces are filling fast.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department:

After the success of the 2024 series we were already incredibly excited about building for 2025, but to welcome in riders such as Raheesh from as far away as India really does show how well respected and valued the Superteen series and British Superbikes is in general. We have many more riders from abroad joining us next year, and we cannot wait to see these young riders battling out to become Champions and begin their journey within the best domestic Championship in the world.
With the grid filling up fast, if you’re keen to join us in 2025, then please get in touch with the guys at MSS Performance to book your bike build and with MSVR to secure your spot on the grid and reserve your number!

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
NEW Power Pack for Heated Clothing

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

NEW Power Pack for Heated Clothing

Apparel 0
New fast-charging portable battery pack for Keis Heated Clothing.

The Main Differences Between Car Tyres and Motorcycle Tyres

Misc 0
When choosing the right tyres for your vehicle, it’s essential to understand the differences between car tyres and motorcycle tyres.

BMW Motorrad Clothing Collection 2025

Apparel 0
For more than four decades, BMW Motorrad has been committed to making motorcycling as safe and comfortable as possible with perfectly designed clothing that is fashionable, attractive and stylish.

Most Popular

NEW Power Pack for Heated Clothing

Apparel 0
New fast-charging portable battery pack for Keis Heated Clothing.

The Main Differences Between Car Tyres and Motorcycle Tyres

Misc 0
When choosing the right tyres for your vehicle, it’s essential to understand the differences between car tyres and motorcycle tyres.

BMW Motorrad Clothing Collection 2025

Apparel 0
For more than four decades, BMW Motorrad has been committed to making motorcycling as safe and comfortable as possible with perfectly designed clothing that is fashionable, attractive and stylish.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
New Power Pack For Heated Clothing

NEW Power Pack for Heated Clothing

Frank Duggan - 0