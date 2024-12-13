AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen grid is filling fast

After an action-packed inaugural year, the AJN Steelstock Kawasaki British Superteen Championship is back for 2025, with riders from around the world lining up on the grid for the eight-round series.

With a number of riders remaining on for a second year, alongside a host of new stars, spaces are filling fast!

The 2024 season proved an international affair with riders from the UK, Australia, Ireland, the Netherlands and South Africa, and the 2025 Championship looks no different. With a number of riders returning to compete next year, Kawasaki is excited to be welcoming a host of new young riders eager to showcase their talent on the British stage. The latest of these is Raheesh Khatri from India.

Raheesh will be joining the eight-rider strong ROKiT Rookies Kawasaki Academy team and has a strong racing pedigree, having competed in the Indian National Championship, internationally in both motocross and road racing, and even a round of the British Talent Cup. Celebrating his 17th Birthday today, Raheesh will be gunning for success next season.

Kawasaki UK is looking forward to working with Raheesh and the entire 2025 Superteen grid. Any riders considering joining the grid for 2025 should contact MSS Performance on info@mssperformance.com to register their interest, but they should be quick as spaces are filling fast.

Ross Burridge, Head of Marketing & Racing Department:

“After the success of the 2024 series we were already incredibly excited about building for 2025, but to welcome in riders such as Raheesh from as far away as India really does show how well respected and valued the Superteen series and British Superbikes is in general. We have many more riders from abroad joining us next year, and we cannot wait to see these young riders battling out to become Champions and begin their journey within the best domestic Championship in the world.