For more than four decades, BMW Motorrad has been committed to making motorcycling as safe and comfortable as possible with perfectly designed clothing that is fashionable, attractive and stylish.

As a result, BMW Motorrad today offers a comprehensive range of rider equipment that is being expanded and upgraded year after year. Always striving to optimise existing products and develop new, innovative solutions to ensure carefree riding pleasure. The new BMW Motorrad Clothing Collection 2025 offers a wide range of new products in the areas of #SpiritOfGS, #NeverStopChallenging, #Soulfuel, #PluggedToLife and #RideAndShare.

#SpiritOf GS: For the spirit of adventure.

Already planning your next motorcycle adventure on and off the road? The new products in the #SpiritOfGS collection are a valuable addition to the functional clothing range. For example, the three-piece GS Karakum GORE-TEX jacket in a new dark blue colour scheme. It offers maximum sportiness, ready for any ride, even off-road: With three layers including a GORE-TEX outsert, it covers all conditions from warm to cold. The two-piece GS Karakum GORE-TEX trousers also meet the highest demands.

The new GS Tatacoa jacket in sand and the GS Tatacoa Pro jacket in black are stylish companions. Both have an emotive retro enduro look and fit perfectly into the #SpiritOfGS. Rugged yet comfortable, they feature a premium canvas fabric with coloured leather inserts. A breathable, skin-friendly mesh lining, stretch areas at the back, an AirVent insert in the front zip and additional ventilation zips at the sleeves, shoulders and back ensure a high level of comfort. The stylish retro jackets are complemented by the GS Tatacoa trousers, made from the same high quality fabrics as the jackets.

New to the 2025 range are the GS Rallye jacket and trousers, available in black and blue, which have undergone significant development compared to the previous model. The suit is available for women and men. The AA polyamide/cotton fabric, together with NP3 EVO joint protectors for the shoulders, elbows and knees, ensure a high level of safety. The back is protected by an NP3 protector. The GS Rallye jacket is highly ventilated thanks to a functional combination of materials, while the GS Rallye trousers have cleverly integrated ventilation in the thigh area. The GS Rallye trousers also provide a secure grip of the fuel tank sides when riding off-road, thanks to double material in the danger zones and long leather inserts on the inner side of the knees. This makes the suit particularly suitable for off-road use, while the wide range of customisation options allows for individual comfort. The modern look is complemented by practical details such as numerous inside and four outside pockets, of which two are waterproof.

The GS Rallye GORE-TEX jacket and trousers go one step further. With the addition of a waterproof GORE-TEX outsert, they offer the best possible protection against wind, weather and dirt. The GORE-TEX outserts are also available separately, so you can add them to the GS Rallye jacket and trousers afterwards.

Available in blue, black or sand, the GS Rallye gloves are made from a lightweight, breathable fabric, making them the ideal companion for all motorcycling enthusiasts out and about in warm temperatures. The elasticated textile backhand with large knuckle protection and goatskin trim is ideal for the rigours of off-road use. The reinforced kangaroo leather palm also provides maximum grip.

The GS Fleece jacket is perfect for cooler weather. Made from a lightweight fabric mix, the jacket not only works as a windstopper in the chest area, but also provides warmth and comfort thanks to the high collar. The inscriptions on the pockets clearly identify it as a member of the BMW Motorrad family.

The Rallye longsleeve in black with round neck, small GS logo on the front, large Spirit of GS print on the back, BMW Motorrad inscription on the right sleeve and BMW emblem on the left sleeve is ideal for wearing underneath.

#NeverStopChallenging: Passion, power and performance.

The #NeverStopChallenging collection is perfect for sports bike fans and true race track warriors. The Pro Race GORE-TEX boots in black with large BMW Motorrad lettering is new for 2025. It meets the highest performance requirements and features large hard plastic protective elements. For sporty riding, there are removeable plastic slip pads in the tip of the boot.

A new additional colour, Sprint, is available for the M Pro Race helmet. Ergonomics, aerodynamics and safety – the full-face race helmet is designed for uncompromising performance on the road and on the track. The head padding can be individually adjusted and the specially shaped lower edge of the shell minimises collarbone injuries in the event of a fall. The wind tunnel tested spoiler maximises aerodynamic performance. The carbon fibre-aramid-fibreglass shell offers excellent safety and is available in four different sizes. For track use, the helmet shape at the back has been adapted 1for racing suits with a sporty riding position.

The Pace Pro and Pace jackets are new for the 2025 motorcycle season. These are also available for women and men. Contrasting cowhide appliqués on the sleeves and plastic/steel shoulder sliders give the jacket a distinctive look. The Pace Pro jacketalso features the legendary BMW M logo on the front. The black Pace trousers, including, are available to match. Thanks to the elasticated outer material and stretch zones, they offer optimum fit and maximum freedom of movement in every riding situation. In addition to the jackets and the pants, there are included outserts, which can make driving in the rain easier.

#SoulFuel : Designed for the pure passion of riding.

The Grand Racer helmet exudes the charm of the old days of motorcycling, complemented by modern functionality. This makes it the perfect companion for a wide range of BMW Heritage motorcycles. What sets it apart from other retro-design helmets is its pleasant aeroacoustics. High-quality materials and details in brass and copper complete the classic look. For 2025 it is also available in the new colours Cadours, Charade and Daytona. In the Daytona colour scheme, the Grand Prix Racer helmet is the perfect match for the brand-new BMW R 12 S, whose lava orange metallic colour pays homage to the legendary BMW R 90 S.

A stylish and comfortable jet helmet with a retro design, the Bowler helmet appeals to fashion-conscious bikers who love chic, classic design. The retro look can be seen in details such as the leather applications or the inner lining with embossed BMW logo. The fit is optimised for every size and a wide range of accessories completes the range. For 2025, the Jet helmet is available in a new additional colour scheme, Reverb.

The Mitte jacket combines a classic shirt look with functionality and safety. It also cuts a fine figure in everyday life. Personal items can be conveniently stored in the four outer and three inner pockets. NP-Flex 3D protectors at the shoulders and elbows reduce the risk of injury without restricting movement.

The Schwabing jacket will be available in 2025 in the new colour combinations of black, black/blue, yellow/blue for women and black, black/blue, blue/yellow for men. The traditional twin stripes on the sleeves are a real eye-catcher. Underneath the high quality cowhide leather, NP-Flex 3D protectors on the shoulders and elbows keep you safe, while four external pockets and three internal pockets provide plenty of storage space.

The Grunewald Jacket has a timeless design, while the abrasion-resistant outer fabric and NP-Flex 3D protectors on the shoulders and elbows keep you safe. A back protector can also be retrofitted. The material is extremely comfortable and breathable, while the three zipped outer pockets and one inner pocket offer great practicality.

The Stachus trousers in black and khaki – named after the Stachus square in the centre of Munich – have a modern yet simple look. Six external pockets and NP3 Flex protectors at the knees and hips set these trousers apart from ordinary leisurewear. A 40 cm long zip makes it easy to connect for example with the Mitte, Schwabing and Grunewald jackets.

The classic, sporty Lehel gloves with contrasting stripes in the new black/blue and grey colourways are the perfect addition to the #SoulFuel clothing range. They are made from high-quality, soft cowhide leather and feature innovative details.

#PluggedToLife: Stylish riders gear with high everyday utility.

With the #PluggedToLife Collection, BMW Motorrad offers practical and stylish products that are not only ideal for motorcycling, but also absolutely suitable for everyday use when you get off your bike. For example, when shopping, strolling through town or in a pavement café.

For the 2025 season, the Sao Paulo helmet is available in the new colours Ampere and Fuse. The modern jet helmet is stylish, comfortable and, with its long visor and integrated sun visor, a safe companion in the city and in urban areas. The closable ventilation elements on the top of the head and on the spoiler prevent heat build-up.

Combining style and functionality, the Bilbao Jacket is new for 2025 and is made from a lightweight, breathable fabric available in orange and dark blue. With a simple blouson cut, it looks good in the city as well as on the trail. NP Flex 3D protectors at the shoulders and elbows provide the necessary safety. The AirVent insert under the front fastening provides additional ventilation.

The Naples jacket is also new for 2025. It comes in blue and anthracite. It has a timeless, sporty design. The hoodie is made from abrasion resistant outer fabric and NP Flex 3D protectors on the shoulders and elbows provide the necessary safety. The fabric is comfortable and breathable. Three outer zip pockets and an inner pocket keep your essentials close at hand.

The Seoul GORE-TEX sneakers, available in black, blue and green for the next motorcycling season, are more than just stylish. The GORE- TEX membrane reliably protects against wind and water, while the oil and fuel-resistant sole and the integrated heel and ankle protection ensure a high level of safety. The concealed zip on the inside makes putting them on and taking them off fast and easy.

The 2025 KnitLite sneaker is launched in two new colours: grey and blue. The robust lightweight is certified as a level 1 motorcycle shoe. The breathable material combines a sporty look with high comfort. Thanks to the sturdy Vibram sole and reinforced areas in the foot and heel areas, these stylish sneakers are well equipped for the rigours of everyday motorcycling. A concealed zip on the inside makes them easy to put on and take off.

#RideAndShare: Casual lifestyle for roadster and touring fans.

The Swartberg AIR jacket enters the 2025 motorcycle season in two new colours: black for women and dark blue for men. Its sporty blouson cut makes it the perfect companion for summer outings. The upper material is made of abrasion-resistant polyester and provides optimum ventilation. As a result, this fashionable jacket can also be used in very warm weather. Equipped with NPL protectors on the shoulders and elbows, this summery jacket is certified to protection level A. A back protector can also be retrofitted.

The comfort of the stylish Reschen GORE-TEX jacket is especially appreciated on long tours. Available in a new red colour for women and anthracite for men, the waterproof and breathable jacket has a perfect fit, a ventilation system and elasticated inserts for ease of movement. Removable NP3 joint protectors and the NP3 back protector ensure safety.

The Reschen GORE-TEX trousers in the new anthracite colour are a perfect addition to the range. They are also waterproof, breathable and have removable NP3 protectors at the knees and hips. Reflective prints on the sides of the thighs increase visibility at night.

The Reschen GORE-TEX gloves in the new additional colour anthracite offer optimum protection against wind and weather. The breathable GORE-TEX X-TRAFIT™ membrane reliably keeps out water and cold. Leather reinforcements, highly abrasion-resistant SuperFabric® and a soft ankle protector complete the robust package. The thumb and index finger are covered with tactile leather for optimal smartphone control.

The sporty Tenda 2in1 GORE-TEX gloves in the new black colour offer extra comfort thanks to a 2in1 function in the form of a two-chamber system. The first chamber is unlined and features kangaroo leather on the back of the hand for excellent grip on the handlebars. The second chamber is waterproof and features a breathable GORE-TEX membrane for perfect protection against wind and weather. The hard plastic ankle shell is lined with shock-absorbing foam for added safety.

The Gavia AIR boots are also available in a new black colour for the year 2025. They are made from a particularly breathable fabric, and the special lining and outer materials ensure high levels of air permeability. This makes them ideal for touring in warm temperatures. The lightweight midsole and high-grip Vibram outsole also give them a sneaker-like feel when walking around town.

The Bavella jacket, which is available in the new additional colours neon orange and black, is equipped for a wide range of temperatures. The BMW Climate Membrane insert resists wind and water and allows air to circulate. In colder temperatures, the removable, padded thermal vest keeps you warm. Removable NP3 protectors on the shoulders, elbows and back and reflective prints on the arms and shoulders add to your safety.

Finally, the Xomo Carbon helmet proves that excellent protection doesn’t have to be uncomfortable with a robust carbon fibre composite shell. The full-face sports helmet in the new additional colours Vortex and Phantom has many comfortable extras such as 3D moulded cheek pads, integrated sun visor, easy fit system for spectacle wearers, ergonomic visor system with soft close and removable chin guard.