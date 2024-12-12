Provisional 2025 Red Bull Fim Motogp Rookies Cup Calendar Announced

2025 will see another season of incomparable action in the 19th running of the Red Bull FIM MotoGP Rookies Cup.
14 races at 7 different rounds starting in Jerez at the end of April and ending in Misano in mid-September. Customary bookends to a series that has a track record of producing future MotoGP riders and World Champions.
2025 Provisional Calendar
– TEST: March 26th 27th & 28th, Jerez, Spain
– Round 1: April 26-27, Jerez, Spain
– Round 2: May 10-11, Le Mans, France
– Round 3: June 7-8, Aragon, Spain
– Round 4: June 21-22, Mugello, Italy
– Round 5: July 12-13, Sachsenring, Germany
– Round 6: August 16-17, Spielberg, Austria
– Round 7: September 13-14, Misano, Italy
