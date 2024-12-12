Chase Down Uncharted Territory With The 2025 KTM 1390 Super Adventure R

Be it isolated ice-clad tundras, heavily wooded forests or dried-up riverbeds, the 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R is ready to cross borders in search of new, uncharted ground.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R sits at the top of the offroad Adventure food chain and obliterates all challengers, providing off-grid Adventure motorcyclists with the ideal platform to travel beyond the beaten track.

For 2025, the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R features an all-new bodywork design, LED lighting, a shorter, more offroad-focused windshield, and more storage binnacles. The 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R sees an increase in frame stiffness, improving handling and track stability. A reworked crash bar – fitted as standard – has also been stiffened, with an additional arm towards the engine bracket providing increased protection.

Unlike the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE S and S EVO, the KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R is fitted with a more traditional suspension set up better suited to hard offroad use, with a 48 mm WP XPLOR split cartridge fork up front and WP XPLOR Progressive Damping System (PDS) shock taking care of duties at the rear end.

Engine displacement is increased from 1,300 to 1,350 cc, producing a staggering 173 Ps at 9,500 rpm and 145 Nm at 8,000 rpm, with all-new CAMSHIFT™ technology providing improved rideability in the low rpm range. This makes for a smoother response when negotiating tight trails.

The innovative CAMSHIFT technology provides variable-valve timing with two individual cam profiles. At higher revs, the inlet cams shift sideways, opening the valves for longer to increase fuel flow into the cylinder head, drastically increasing performance. In the lower rev range, the inlet cams have a reduced valve timing and lift. This technology results in a noticeable increase in rideability at both slower speeds and high-performance use on faster, open roads.

The KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R also receives KTM’s new premium electronics package, with an all-new eight inch vertical-mounted dashboard featuring inductive technology allowing easy operation – even when wearing thick winter or offroad gloves. The new dashboard also features an innovative Anti-reflex, anti-fingerprint and anti-glare coating which improves overall visibility, as well as giving riders access to new RIDE MODES, built-in Navigation and Connectivity features.

The new 2025 KTM 1390 SUPER ADVENTURE R will be rolling off the Austrian production line in 2025. UK pricing to be confirmed.

