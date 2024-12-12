MotoGP confirms new five-GP deal from 2026

The wait will soon be over as Goiânia gears up to host MotoGP for at least five years.

MotoGP is set to return to Brazil! Goiânia will welcome the most exciting sport on earth from 2026 to 2030 thanks to a new deal between MotoGP, the government of Goiás, and Brasil Motorsport.

The Goiânia International Racetrack Ayrton Senna, which will host the events, first welcomed MotoGP from 1987 to 1989. The sport then raced elsewhere in Brazil before a two-decade intermission which will conclude in 2026 once upgrades to the venue in Goiânia are completed.

Brazil has an established fanbase and has already won in MotoGP with Alex Barros. Rising star Diogo Moreira, Moto2™ Rookie of the Year, now looks to give fans even more to cheer for as we return. MotoGP aims to expand its audience exponentially in the coming seasons and both Brazil and South America are key markets with much to offer.

For fans coming to see the most exciting sport on earth in Goiânia, the city balances green spaces and high levels of urban development with a strong commitment to environmental and cultural preservation. A modern, planned and vibrant city, Goiânia is the capital of Goiás state, known as the “Heart of Brazil”, and close to the nation’s capital.

For Goiânia and Goiás, the benefits of hosting MotoGP make it a win-win as the sport offers on track spectacle, off track entertainment and a shot of unrivalled adrenaline. Every event makes a positive economic and social impact as MotoGP brings hundreds of thousands of fans to the grandstands and leads by example – showcasing engineering efficiency and road safety. With an established reputation for attracting major companies and international investment, contributing to its already notable economic growth, Goiás is a perfect home for MotoGP in Brazil.

Brasil Motorsport, a driving force behind the continuation and success of the Formula 1 Sao Paulo Grand Prix, will work with MotoGP to bring this event to life in Goiânia, in partnership with the Government of Goiás.

“The return of MotoGP to Goiás is a historical landmark for us. Goiânia will be, for the next five years, the home of MotoGP in Brazil. We are working to ensure that the infrastructure and services provide an unforgettable experience for riders, teams, and fans,” declared Governor Ronaldo Caiado.

“The Brasil Motorsport team has a history of working with major sports leagues and organising major events. Based on this experience, I am convinced that MotoGP will be a great success in Goiânia. We’ll have one of the most exciting sports event in the world together with entertainment attractions, strong brands and enthusiastic fans. A mix that is guaranteed to be a success,” says Alan Adler, CEO of Brasil Motorsport.

Carmelo Ezpeleta, CEO of MotoGP rights holder Dorna Sports, adds: “We are very much looking forward to returning to Brazil. We have a good fanbase who we know are excited about this news, just as we’re eager to return to race for them again, and this new agreement also offers a fantastic opportunity to expand in a key market for the sport and our manufacturers. Brazil is a global player and somewhere we have always believed deserves a space on our calendar. Working with the government of Goiás and Brasil Motorsport, who have an impressive and proven track record, is an opportunity we are very excited to take.”

