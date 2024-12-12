Dainese Celebrates 20 Years of Retail Excellence in North America

Italian Motorcycle Group Has Since Expanded to Thirteen US Flagship Stores.

Dainese (www.dainese.com), the world leader of protective wear for dynamic sports, is proud to announce the 20th anniversary of its first US flagship store.

In 2004, Dainese opened its first North American flagship store in Orange County to meet the needs of Southern California’s growing motorsports community. Over the past two decades, the store has become a premier destination for motorcycle enthusiasts seeking high-performance gear that combines cutting-edge technology with Dainese’s renowned craftsmanship. From innovative helmets to body armor, Dainese has continually elevated safety and performance standards for riders and athletes alike.

“We opened Dainese Orange County with a mission to bring innovative products and enhance rider safety within one of the most vibrant and diverse riding communities in the country” said Louis Ortega, of Dainese North America. “Twenty years later, it’s amazing to see how we’ve grown from serving the Southern California riders at one location to expanding our commitment across 13 stores in North America, while staying true to our passion for innovation and protection.”

Dainese has carefully selected key markets across North America for its flagship stores, establishing a strong presence in major cities like New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and Austin. Each store offers customers a premium shopping experience with access to Dainese’s cutting-edge protective gear, expert staff, and an unwavering commitment to rider safety. Globally, Dainese now boasts 45 locations, serving as a trusted name for dynamic sports enthusiasts around the world and cementing its reputation as a leader in motorsports protection.

DAINESE GROUP

Dainese is the global leader in superior quality protection equipment and apparel for motorcycling and other dynamic sports. Headquartered in Vicenza, Italy, the company employs more than 1,000 employees and is present across EMEA, APAC and the Americas. Dainese owns three powerful brands (Dainese, AGV and TCX) synonymous with innovation and technical excellence. It is present in 96 countries through long-standing relationships with top-tier wholesale partners, 38 directly operated destination stores and a direct e-commerce channel. Founded in 1972 by Lino Dainese, the Dainese Group develops cutting-edge protective clothing for use when practicing dynamic sports: Motorcycle riding, winter sports, cycling, horse riding, and sailing. Dainese, AGV, and TCX products represent the technological frontier in terms of protection in dynamic sports, and are used by the world’s best athletes, from Valentino Rossi to Sofia, Olympic skiing champion and winner of the World Cup Downhill title.