Thursday, December 12, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

Dainese Celebrates 20 Years of Retail Excellence in North America

Industry NewsApparelDainese
2 min.read

Dainese Celebrates 20 Years Of Retail Excellence In North AmericaItalian Motorcycle Group Has Since Expanded to Thirteen US Flagship Stores.

Dainese (www.dainese.com), the world leader of protective wear for dynamic sports, is proud to announce the 20th anniversary of its first US flagship store.

In 2004, Dainese opened its first North American flagship store in Orange County to meet the needs of Southern California’s growing motorsports community. Over the past two decades, the store has become a premier destination for motorcycle enthusiasts seeking high-performance gear that combines cutting-edge technology with Dainese’s renowned craftsmanship. From innovative helmets to body armor, Dainese has continually elevated safety and performance standards for riders and athletes alike.

“We opened Dainese Orange County with a mission to bring innovative products and enhance rider safety within one of the most vibrant and diverse riding communities in the country” said Louis Ortega, of Dainese North America. “Twenty years later, it’s amazing to see how we’ve grown from serving the Southern California riders at one location to expanding our commitment across 13 stores in North America, while staying true to our passion for innovation and protection.”

Dainese has carefully selected key markets across North America for its flagship stores, establishing a strong presence in major cities like New York City, San Francisco, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, and Austin. Each store offers customers a premium shopping experience with access to Dainese’s cutting-edge protective gear, expert staff, and an unwavering commitment to rider safety. Globally, Dainese now boasts 45 locations, serving as a trusted name for dynamic sports enthusiasts around the world and cementing its reputation as a leader in motorsports protection.Dainese Celebrates 20 Years Of Retail Excellence In North America

DAINESE GROUP
Dainese is the global leader in superior quality protection equipment and apparel for motorcycling and other dynamic sports. Headquartered in Vicenza, Italy, the company employs more than 1,000 employees and is present across EMEA, APAC and the Americas. Dainese owns three powerful brands (Dainese, AGV and TCX) synonymous with innovation and technical excellence. It is present in 96 countries through long-standing relationships with top-tier wholesale partners, 38 directly operated destination stores and a direct e-commerce channel. Founded in 1972 by Lino Dainese, the Dainese Group develops cutting-edge protective clothing for use when practicing dynamic sports: Motorcycle riding, winter sports, cycling, horse riding, and sailing. Dainese, AGV, and TCX products represent the technological frontier in terms of protection in dynamic sports, and are used by the world’s best athletes, from Valentino Rossi to Sofia, Olympic skiing champion and winner of the World Cup Downhill title.

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Dynamic Back Protector 2.0 – in stock now
Next article
New Weise Navigator Laminated Jacket

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

New engine protection for 2016-2020 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R and RS

Aftermarket 0
As part of GBRacing's commitment to expanding its range of motorcycle protection for road and race, Triumph's popular Speed Triple 1050 simply couldn't be missed.

New Weise Navigator Laminated Jacket

Apparel 0
Full spec, AA-rated, laminated textile touring jacket with RE ZRO® armour.

Dynamic Back Protector 2.0 – in stock now

Apparel 0
NEW DYNAMIC PROTECTORS 2.0 Dynamic ultra-flexible and lightweight protectors, ideal for casually styled motorcycle garments.

Most Popular

New engine protection for 2016-2020 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R and RS

Aftermarket 0
As part of GBRacing's commitment to expanding its range of motorcycle protection for road and race, Triumph's popular Speed Triple 1050 simply couldn't be missed.

New Weise Navigator Laminated Jacket

Apparel 0
Full spec, AA-rated, laminated textile touring jacket with RE ZRO® armour.

Dynamic Back Protector 2.0 – in stock now

Apparel 0
NEW DYNAMIC PROTECTORS 2.0 Dynamic ultra-flexible and lightweight protectors, ideal for casually styled motorcycle garments.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
New Engine Protection For 2016-2020 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R And Rs

New engine protection for 2016-2020 Triumph Speed Triple 1050 S, R...

Frank Duggan - 0