Ride Like a Winner With The 2025 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

The 2025 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION will soon be rolling into start gates nationwide, poised and ready to leave the competition in its roost.

This latest version of KTM’s primed READY TO RACE machinery is the only pure competition-focused high-end option for riders who want and need to go that extra mile, at extra pace.

In true KTM FACTORY EDITION style, the 2025 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION boasts the full Red Bull KTM Factory Racing trim in dedication to the two notable 450 riders that will front the team and company’s push in 2025 AMA Supercross and Motocross series: Chase Sexton and Aaron Plessinger.

The 2025 model carries the latest race look and graphics for the new season, with choices between #4 (Sexton) and #7 (Plessinger), making this FACTORY EDITION machine the closest riders and fans can come to the Pros, courtesy of a host of performance and practical upgrades.

The 2025 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION is based on the technical platforms and READY TO RACE formula that has won world championships, a 450 MX Pro Motocross Championship, Grands Prix, Main Events and banked a host of podium trophies with a wide range of different athletes and riding styles. The 2025 creation will be the last KTM FACTORY EDITION of this current SX-F generation.

The 2025 machine features a light, compact and advanced single cylinder mass centralised engine. Cylinder, cylinder head, piston and crankshaft development ensure resistant, smooth, torquey and reliable power output with longer service intervals. The motor package includes an Akrapovič slip-on muffler, fully refined EMS and a 44 mm Keihin throttle body, as well as Pankl Racing 5-speed gearbox with quickshifter.

The robot-welded steel frame adheres to precise parameters of longitudinal and torsional flex for exceptional rider feedback, energy absorption, cornering confidence and straight-line stability for acceleration and braking. The structure is light and orientated around the anti-squat concept for a distinctive and effective handling sensation, thanks also to the light aluminum subframe. The chassis benefits from the latest specification fully adjustable WP XACT suspension (48 mm AER split air forks and 300 mm dual-compression control, tool-free rear shock with higher ground clearance to accommocate the linkage). A 7.2 litre fuel tank is incorporated into the carefully crafted rider triangle for ergonomics that permit precise control and grip of the bike in any condition.

2025 KTM SX-F FACTORY EDITIONS key highlights

Brand new race trim and colourway for the 2025 AMA Supercross and Motocross season, with dedicated numbers and graphic schemes for Chase Sexton (#4) and Aaron Plessinger (#7)

Proven championship and race winning technical base

Engine mapping, traction control and launch control

Hydro-formed, laser-cut and robot-welded steel frame with varied thickness and improved anti-squat concept

Chassis boasts less weight, more flex and enhanced cornering feel

Light two-piece aluminum subframe

Fully adjustable WP XACT suspension with split damping function, enhanced with settings to match the feel of the frame and easily changeable with integrated clickers

Peerless components with Brembo clutch and brakes, Neken bars, Keihin throttle body, Akrapovič muffler, DID wheels and Dunlop GeoMax MX34 tyres

Connectivity Unit Offroad for personalised settings through the KTMConnect App

Tool-less air filter access and maintenance marks for rapid servicing

Larger surface area footrests

Over 20 performance and aesthetic KTM PowerParts available to convert the KTM 450 SX-F into a 2025 KTM FACTORY EDITION

The 2025 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION is soon to roll off the Austrian production line and will be available for £11,999 from Authorised KTM Dealers in the UK early 2025.

For more information, visit KTM.com.

