Pyramid Bodywork for New MT-09

Enhance the look of the ‘Gen 4’ Yamaha MT-09 with new accessories from Pyramid

British motorcycle bodywork specialist, Pyramid, has expanded its range of bodywork for the latest generation Yamaha MT-09 to include a Fly Screen, Frontal Wing, Infill Panels and Seat Cowl.

All of the accessories are designed and made in the UK to enhance the MT’s stylish appearance, as well as bringing some practical benefits, while being simple to fit.

Made from durable ABS plastic for a long-lasting and reliable finish, the Fly Screen comes with two aluminium brackets, powder-coated in textured matte black for strength and durability. The Fly Screen is available in Matte Black for £94.99 (including VAT).

Designed to enhance the aggressive styling of the Yamaha MT-09, the Pyramid Frontal Wing is manufactured using Nylon PA12 through MJF 3D printing for precision and durability. The matte black spoilers come as a pair with everything required for quick, hassle-free installation, priced at £89.99.

Pyramid Infill Panels cover the unsightly gaps in the MT-09’s subframe, offering much-needed protection from spray and debris, and instantly improving the bike’s already eye-catching aesthetic. Made from durable ABS plastic, they come with aluminium mounting brackets, powder-coated in textured matte black for strength and a clean finish. Front Infill Panels sell for £114.99 and the Rear Panels are £119.99.

Protecting the MT’s pillion perch, and improving the lines of the rear end, the Seat Cowl is manufactured in the UK from durable ABS, with a textured finish to match the OE parts. It fixes to existing mounts on the underside of the pillion seat, so there are no exposed bolts or screws on the outside, and can be quickly removed, when the seat is needed for a passenger. Retail price is £74.99.

Pyramid also offers colour-match options for all the above accessories in Yamaha Blue, Tech Black or Midnight Cyan. They are all available in the SP colourway, apart from the Rear Infill Panel, which will not fit that model due to the remote reservoir for the Ohlins rear suspension. Hand-painted by UK specialists Dream Machine, the finish and match is first class. Contact Pyramid for prices.

Find out more at pyramidmoto.co.uk