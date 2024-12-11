Wednesday, December 11, 2024
MotoGB ends business relationship with Hanway & Royal Alloy

Industry NewsDealer NewsLatest News
1 min.read

Motogb Ends Business Relationship With Hanway & Royal AlloyDifferences in direction sees Lancashire-based multi-brand motorcycle distributor end all UK activities with aforementioned brands.

MotoGB has ceased its association with the Hanway and Royal Alloy motorcycle and scooter brands and will no longer represent them as the official UK importer as of December 2024.

Based in Adlington near Chorley, Lancashire, privately-owned MotoGB has fostered the two manufacturers in the UK since 2017 as its official distributor and has helped grow their respective status to strong sales that are stocked in 65 dealers across the country.

Due to failing to reach an agreement with Hanway Motor / Royal Alloy Global in regards to the direction of its business for 2025, MotoGB has unfortunately taken the decision to discontinue its association with both Hanway and Royal Alloy and wishes them the best in their future endeavours.

MotoGB has communicated this news to its dealer network and would like to reassure all customers of these brands will be unaffected by this decision.

Looking toward 2025, MotoGB is filled with optimism thanks to its position as the UK’s largest independent distributor of a diverse portfolio of brands, including SYM, Benelli, Keeway, Lambretta, FB Mondial and MGB along with rising stars like Voge, Morbidelli MBP and BendaMoto

Phil Armstrong, General Manager for MotoGB said: “We’ve enjoyed the journey growing Hanway and Royal Alloy in the UK and are naturally disappointed to not be able to continue this business relationship into 2025, but we wish them well.

MotoGB has enjoyed a strong 2024 across our portfolio, with brands such as Voge and Benelli gaining increased notoriety and market share. We head into 2025 confident in our brands and dealers and look forward to the exciting expansion of Lambretta and Keeway Group and introducing BendaMoto and the World’s largest motorcycle manufacturer – Hero, to the UK market.”

Pyramid Bodywork for New MT-09

Pyramid Bodywork for New MT-09

Aftermarket 0
Enhance the look of the ‘Gen 4’ Yamaha MT-09 with new accessories from Pyramid

Ride Like a Winner With The 2025 KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition

Industry News 0
he 2025 KTM 450 SX-F FACTORY EDITION will soon be rolling into start gates nationwide, poised and ready to leave the competition in its roost.

SHARK OXO – a new era of flip-back riding sensation

Helmets 0
Combining SHARK’s rich heritage of innovation, cutting-edge aerodynamics, unparalleled comfort and advanced safety features, the new OXO delivers the ultimate versatility for those seeking a seamless transition. 

Pyramid Bodywork for New MT-09

