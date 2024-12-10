SHARK OXO – a new era of flip-back riding sensation

Combining SHARK’s rich heritage of innovation, cutting-edge aerodynamics, unparalleled comfort and advanced safety features, the new OXO delivers the ultimate versatility for those seeking a seamless transition.

Embark on a new era with SHARK’s first ECE 22.06 P/J-approved modular helmet – adapting to needs and riding style – wearers can effortlessly switch from full face to jet position and enjoy the freedom that comes as a result.

Adaptable to all conditions – whether open or closed – the OXO’s streamlined shape reduces drag for peak performance. SHARK’s ‘2 Digit Unlock’ mechanism enables quick transitions between modes and the chin guard locks securely in jet position for peace of mind and security.

Constructed with high-impact Lexan™ polycarbonate, the OXO offers exceptional shock absorption, even under extreme temperatures ranging from -10°C to +50°C. The multi-density EPS liner enhances protection across all impact zones, ensuring safety in the most demanding situations.

With two shell sizes and six liner options, the OXO is optimised for precise fitting with cheek pads available in a variety of thicknesses. The eco-friendly interior has been crafted from recycled fibres using SHARK’s ‘Eco Circle’ technology and its AEGIS® anti-bacterial treatment helps keep it fresh on every ride. There’s a quick-release cheek pad system and the interior is washable for convenience.

Featuring two adjustable air intakes with full or partial visor opening options, wearers can personalise the airflow, even while wearing gloves.

The OXO’s advanced visor system sets the standard for visibility – and safety. The anti-scratch VZ390 visor offers a wide field of view with a central locking tab, Pinlock 70 compatibility and an inbuilt UV380 sun visor, which has been treated with both anti-scratch and anti-fog coating for crystal clear vision. Choose between a variety of visor options including iridium finishes to personalise the look.

SHARK has partnered with SENA to deliver integrated communication systems offering both mesh and Bluetooth connectivity options as an optional accessory for the OXO from the end of January 2025. Designed to seamlessly match the helmet’s contours, the SENA unit has high-quality 40mm speakers, Advanced Noise Control™ and up to 15 hours of battery use and the mesh device supports up to 24 riders with an impressive 1600m range.

Priced from £319.99, the OXO is available now from SHARK UK authorised dealerships.

For more information or to locate your nearest dealer, please visit www.nevis.uk.com.