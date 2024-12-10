Christmas + Richa = Gifts sorted

With Christmas just around the corner, Richa has the answer for the motorcyclist in your life.

Whether looking for a last-minute gift or a treat to yourself, check out the options below:

Under £300: Inferno heated gloves

The Inferno heated gloves are perfect for the daily commute throughout the cold months. Featuring ‘active heating’ from the Gerbing Xtreme Microwire system with heating elements throughout the entire glove – including the fingers – they keep every part of hands warm. Coming as standard with a motorcycle battery connector kit, the gloves can be powered directly from the motorcycle’s battery to deliver unlimited warmth. Riders can choose from three heat levels using a button on the glove.

Equipped with a long cuff, the Inferno gloves also feature an AquaShell LTZ waterproof and breathable membrane to offer protection from the winter elements. The outer of the glove is made from a Cordura 600D textile with goatskin on the inside of the palm. On the inside, there’s a tri-fleece lining as well as D3O® knuckle protectors and a temperfoam palm slider. The inside of the fingers are made of a stretchy Spandex for a comfortable grip. For a secure fit, the Richa Inferno gloves have a wrist closure and a drawstring around the cuff.

The Richa Inferno heated gloves are available in sizes S-4XL with an RRP of £219.99.

Under £200: Atomic 2 WP Hoodie

The multifunctional Atomic 2 Hoodie is ideal for those who like their riding kit to look like casual wear with its laidback lifestyle vibe. Made from high-abrasion-resistant softshell material combined with Ripstop and a waterproof LTZ 10,000mm Aquashell membrane with a soft mesh finish, the Atomic 2 Hoodie ensures wearers stay dry.

D3O® L1 protectors can be found at the shoulders and elbows – which is upgradable to Ghost or L2 – as well as on the back (upgradable to D3O® viper L1 or L2). There is safety stitching in high-risk zones to enhance durability in the event of an accident.

For comfort, the Atomic 2 WP Hoodie has a storm flap behind the central zipper, stretch cuffs with thumb openings and the hood is detachable via zipper and fixation snap. There are two outside pockets and two inside pockets.

The Atomic 2 WP Hoodie has an RRP from £199.99 and the slim fit hoodie is available in a choice of Black, Black/Dark Grey or Black/Navy in sizes ranging from S-6XL for the black colourway and S-4XL for the alternate colour variations.

Under £150: Apollo WP Boots

Ride into the New Year in a new pair of motorcycle boots! Suitable for all-seasons, the Apollo WP boots have a mid-calf touring design and are made from a microfibre upper. There is a breathable waterproof and windproof CE-approved Aquashell inner membrane and an inbuilt ventilation grid. There is a breathable waterproof and windproof CE-approved Aquashell inner membrane and an inbuilt ventilation grid for breathability without compromising on water retardancy.

The Apollo WP boots have protection in the way of reinforced areas at the toes and heel, D3O® inserts at the ankles and ForceFlex soles which prevent torsion fractures. Reflective panels can also be found for improved visibility in low-light conditions.

Fitment is easy with the stretchy uppers, side zips and VELCRO® covers and the integrated gear shift padding helps with precision and comfort.

The Apollo WP boots are available in black in sizes EU40-50 with an RRP from £149.99.



Under £50: Richa D3O® CE Viper Pro Level 2 Back protector

Give a gift that can be used on every ride, the Richa D3O® CE Viper Level 2 back protector is a great addition to riding kit to offer protection in case of an accident.

An upgrade on Level 1, this back protector offers maximum coverage and meets the EN 1621-2:2014 Level 2 safety standard. Using D3O®’s innovative technologies, it combines soft, flexible, rate-sensitive materials with exceptional shock-absorbing properties.

The Richa Viper Pro Level 2 back protector is available at UK dealers for an RRP of just £49.99.

