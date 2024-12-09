Monday, December 9, 2024
NEW! HJC C71N Alia

Industry NewsHelmetsHJC Helmets
1 min.read

New! Hjc C71n AliaThe C70N features an internal sun shield with a manual, easy-slide lever mechanism. The Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell provides a lightweight helmet, with superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology.

The “ACS” Advanced Channelling Ventilation system allows full front to back airflow to flush heat and humidity up and out. C70N is ECE 22.06 approved, this safety standard introduces more rigorous tests and a higher set of standards for new helmets to meet.

New! Hjc C71n AliaIn stock now!
£149.99

Key Features
• Advanced Polycarbonate shell: lightweight, superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology.
• 3 shell sizes for optimal weight and fit.
• Aerodynamic shell with large eye port for greater visibility.
• “ACS” Advanced Channelling Ventilation System: full front to back airflow flushes heat and humidity up and out.
• Double-D ring locking system.
• RapidFire™ Visor Replacement System: simple and secure visor ratchet system provides ultra-quick, tool-less removal and installation for efficient operation.
• Removable, moisture-wicking interior with advanced anti-bacterial fabric.
• Visor: HJ-20M Pinlock® prepared
• Sun shield: HJ-V7
• Pinlock®: DKS111

New! Hjc C71n AliaTechnical Features
Standard ECE
Meets or exceeds ECE 22.06 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labelling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets

Visor: HJ-20M
• All HJC shields offer 99% UV-A & B protection
• Anti-fog lens Pinlock® ready max vision shield

Sun Shield: HJ-V7
Integrated sun visor: improved peripheral vision and excellent sunlight blocking help to reduce eye strain. Anti-fog and anti-scratch coated.

Supercool interior
• Supercool Interior keeps the rider cool and fresh with moisture-wicking, odour-free, and advanced silver antibacterial fabric
• Removable Interior
• Glasses grooves: accommodates riders who wear eyeglasses and sunglasses

ACS Advanced Channelling Ventilation System
HJC’s helmets, along with our technology, have added experience in designing the MotoGP race helmets to have the best technology in aerodynamics and ventilation and related fields. HJC’s helmets provide the airiest helmets on the market. Experience the best performance with your HJC helmet.

3 Year Warranty
The warranty is applicable to manufacturer’s defects for ups to 3 years from the date or purchase or 5 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).

Item code: zz-c70narxs

For more info follow this link HJC C71N Alia

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

NEW! HJC F71 Fes & Tozz in stock now

Helmets 0
Meet the F71, a modern sport-touring helmet that's lightweight and packed with rider-friendly features.

‘Lounge Lizard’ Ducati Schmoozes From One Lounge To Another

Auctions 0
‘Lounge Lizard’ Ducati schmoozes from one lounge to another – now for sale at Iconic Auctioneers on 16th Feb at the 2025 MCN London Motorcycle Show.

Trials Legend Mick Andrews to Star at Classic Dirt Bike Show

Industry News 0
Two-time European trials champion Mick Andrews has been confirmed as the second star guest at next year’s Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon.

