Monday, December 9, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

Trials Legend Mick Andrews to Star at Classic Dirt Bike Show

Industry NewsShows and EventsLatest News
1 min.read
Trials Legend Mick Andrews To Star At Classic Dirt Bike Show
NNC T A07 – Scottish Pre 65 Trial 2002, Winner, Mick Andrews James on Caolasnacoan
Two-time European trials champion Mick Andrews has been confirmed as the second star guest at next year’s Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon.
The popular annual off-road show will be staged over the weekend of February 8-9 at Telford International Centre, Shropshire.
In addition to his European championship titles in 1971 and 1972, achieved before the official world championships began in 1975, Mick is renowned for being one of the most successful riders in the history of the Scottish Six Days Trials. With five victories in this iconic event over six years – three with Ossa and two with Yamaha – Andrews also earned numerous additional top three finishes throughout his remarkable career.
Andrews, an avid motocross rider in the early days of his career, will be a fantastic addition to join Graham Noyce at the show. Don’t miss the chance to see and hear these iconic trials and motocross stars on stage throughout the weekend as commentator John McCrink delves into their legendary careers.
For more information about the Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon, and to save 20% on discounted advance tickets, visit www.classicbikeshows.com

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
NEW! HJC C71N Alia
Next article
‘Lounge Lizard’ Ducati Schmoozes From One Lounge To Another

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

NEW! HJC F71 Fes & Tozz in stock now

Helmets 0
Meet the F71, a modern sport-touring helmet that's lightweight and packed with rider-friendly features.

‘Lounge Lizard’ Ducati Schmoozes From One Lounge To Another

Auctions 0
‘Lounge Lizard’ Ducati schmoozes from one lounge to another – now for sale at Iconic Auctioneers on 16th Feb at the 2025 MCN London Motorcycle Show.

NEW! HJC C71N Alia

Helmets 0
The C70N features an internal sun shield with a manual, easy-slide lever mechanism. The Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell provides a lightweight helmet, with superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology.

Most Popular

NEW! HJC F71 Fes & Tozz in stock now

Helmets 0
Meet the F71, a modern sport-touring helmet that's lightweight and packed with rider-friendly features.

‘Lounge Lizard’ Ducati Schmoozes From One Lounge To Another

Auctions 0
‘Lounge Lizard’ Ducati schmoozes from one lounge to another – now for sale at Iconic Auctioneers on 16th Feb at the 2025 MCN London Motorcycle Show.

NEW! HJC C71N Alia

Helmets 0
The C70N features an internal sun shield with a manual, easy-slide lever mechanism. The Advanced Polycarbonate Composite Shell provides a lightweight helmet, with superior fit and comfort using advanced CAD technology.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
New! Hjc F71 Fes & Tozz In Stock Now

NEW! HJC F71 Fes & Tozz in stock now

Frank Duggan - 0