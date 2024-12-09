Trials Legend Mick Andrews to Star at Classic Dirt Bike Show

Two-time European trials champion Mick Andrews has been confirmed as the second star guest at next year’s Classic Dirt Bike Show sponsored by Hagon.

The popular annual off-road show will be staged over the weekend of February 8-9 at Telford International Centre, Shropshire.

In addition to his European championship titles in 1971 and 1972, achieved before the official world championships began in 1975, Mick is renowned for being one of the most successful riders in the history of the Scottish Six Days Trials. With five victories in this iconic event over six years – three with Ossa and two with Yamaha – Andrews also earned numerous additional top three finishes throughout his remarkable career.

Andrews, an avid motocross rider in the early days of his career, will be a fantastic addition to join Graham Noyce at the show. Don’t miss the chance to see and hear these iconic trials and motocross stars on stage throughout the weekend as commentator John McCrink delves into their legendary careers.