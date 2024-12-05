Diavel V4, Dare to be Bold. New “Black Roadster Livery” for the Model Year 2025

Since its birth in 2011, the Diavel has aroused enthusiasm and achieved great success for its unique design, at once muscular, sporty, exaggerated and elegant, as evidenced by the numerous awards from important design institutions.

With the 2025 Model Year, the Diavel V4 becomes even bolder with the new “Black Roadster Livery” unveiled at Intermot 2024. Created by the Centro Stile Ducati, the new graphics are based on colours linked to the history of the Bologna based manufacturer and the Diavel. The Racing Yellow, featured on the tank and in the stripes on the tail and side panels, “lights up” a colour scheme featuring black and titanium tones, creating a livery that puts the Diavel V4 even more at the centre of attention. The new seat covering completes an uncompromising design, giving the Diavel even more character.

Inspired by muscle cars, the Diavel V4 reinterprets the image of an athlete ready to take to the starting blocks, with masses concentrated at the front and an agile, slim tail. The signature of the front and rear light clusters and the direction indicators, naturally full-LED, also contribute to the unmistakable look of the Diavel V4. The rear light cluster, in particular, is made up of a matrix of point-shaped LEDs positioned under the tail: a unique, unprecedented and spectacular solution that makes the bike immediately recognisable.

The Diavel V4 adopts the 1,158 cc V4 Granturismo engine , a central element of its design and at the same time a highly sophisticated technical solution, derived from the Desmosedici that Ducati uses in MotoGP. Powerful (168 hp), rich in torque but also extremely light and compact, it is at the same time fluid, smooth and usable even at the lowest revs. Thanks to the timing control with spring return, it also has benchmark maintenance intervals: the valve clearance is checked every 60,000 km.

The Twin Pulse firing order, together with the exhaust system specific to this model, with a four-exit silencer, characterise the exhaust’s unmistakable timbre. Another distinctive element of the Diavel V4 is the massive 240/45 rear tyre. The five-spoke alloy wheels with a profile embellished with machined surfaces are one of the most refined elements of its appearance.

In just two years of life, the Diavel V4 has won the Good Design ® Award , attributed by the “Chicago Athenaeum: Museum of Architecture and Design”, the Special Mention in the Excellent Product Design category at the German Design Awards 2024, and was elected “Best of the best” in the prestigious Red Dot Award 2024. Awards that add to those already won by previous Diavel models and that confirm Ducati design as the most appreciated in the world. The Diavel has also proven itself capable of captivating fans of four-wheel luxury, with the numbered and limited series of Ducati Diavel for Bentley, a collector’s model born from the collaboration between Ducati and Bentley presented with the seventh episode of the World Première 2024.

The new Diavel V4 in Black Roadster Livery is of course already available on the new configurator, where enthusiasts can create the bike of their dreams by embellishing it with Ducati Performance accessories, and view it in different settings. On the site it is also possible to book a test ride, or request information from a dealer.

