Focus on what matters… The new, entry level HJC C10 ASPA – in stock now!

The HJC C10 ASPA is an all-new competitively priced full-face helmet for riders of all ages that value quality and safety, offering a lightweight superior fit thanks in part to its advanced polycarbonate composite shell that was designed using state-of-the-art CAD technology.

Combined with a wide-view optically-superior face shield and its improved Advanced Channeling Ventilation system that allows full front-to-back airflow to flush heat and humidity up and out, the C10 provides a safe and comfortable ride no matter the conditions. With sizes ranging from 2XS to 2XL, the C10 delivers the same great protection for both youth and adult riders alike.

ECE 22.06

The C10’s advanced polycarbonate shell offers superior fit and comfort while remaining at a lightweight 1500g.

Meeting ECE 22.06 regulations, testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap integrity and labeling requirements for on-road use.

Improved Vision

• Up to 10mm increased field of view compared to previous models

• 99% UVA & UVB protection

• Pinlock® ready HJ-34P visor

Pinlock®

Replacement clear, iridium and smoked Pinlock® visors are all available for the HJC C10.

Advanced channeling ventilation system

Full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity up and out. Full front-to-back airflow with 3 intakes and 2 exhausts.

Bluetooth ready

Built in speaker pockets and universal Bluetooth clamp space makes for easy installation of any Bluetooth device.

3 year warranty

Easily removable chin skirt and cheek pads, allows them to be cleaned and dried quickly and effectively.

C10AP

2XS – L

£99.99

C10AU

XS – 2XL

£99.99

C10AB

XS – 2xL

£99.99

C10AG

XS – 2XL

£99.99

For more info follow this link HJC C10 ASPA

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com