TCX launches Nalbak WP – waterproof footwear for urban riders

Nalbak WPA brand-new edition to the TCX urban lineup – the Nalbak WP – offers protection and comfort for daily riders.

Engineered with advanced materials and innovative features, the CE-certified Nalbak WP waterproof boots are perfect for rain or shine, making them an ideal choice for commuting or leisure rides.

Constructed with TCX’s innovative T-Dry membrane, they have state-of-the-art weather protection. This advanced technology combines waterproofing and breathability in a single layer, forming a reliable shield against the elements and ensuring optimal thermal comfort throughout the seasons.

Not only do the Nalbak WP shoes protect against rain, but D3O® inserts in the malleolus area also offer impact resistance while maintaining rider’s freedom of movement. Protection is further enhanced by the ZPlate® insert in the sole, for transverse rigidity preventing the foot from being crushed in the event of an accident.

Ortholite® X40 insoles ensure all-day comfort and longevity of the boots, while the Groundtrax® outsole offers excellent stability on foot pegs and reliable grip on the ground.

With their cool urban-ready design and seasonal versatility, the Nalbak WP shoes from TCX are a smart choice.

The Nalbak WP are available in authorised TCX UK dealerships now with an RRP of £179, in men’s sizes EU38-48 and women’s sizes EU36-42. The women’s fit incorporates TCX’s Woman Fitting Concept, offering a thinner toe and heel alongside a higher instep for enhanced comfort and protection.

For more information or to locate your local TCX Boots dealer, visit www.nevis.uk.com or call 01425 478936.