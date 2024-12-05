New Ducati Multistrada V2: the lightest in its category

With the eighth episode of the DWP 2025 Ducati presents at Intermot, the Cologne motorcycle trade show, the new Multistrada V2, the mid-size crossover designed for lovers of the twin-cylinder engine, with significantly improved lightness, handling and ease of riding. The new Multistrada V2 maintains the 19-inch front wheel to remain safe and fun even on the roughest asphalt but has been completely redesigned around the new twin-cylinder V2 engine, becoming even more accessible and at the same time fun to ride.

Thanks to a project inspired by the search for maximum lightness and focused on the monocoque frame and the new Ducati V2 engine, the new Multistrada V2 weighs a full 18 kg less than the previous model . Its 199 kg in running order without fuel represent the lowest value in the category, benefitting handling and manoeuvres from a standstill and at low speed, even when fully loaded. Its lightness, combined with the wide and full-bodied delivery of the variable-valve twin-cylinder, a benchmark electronics package and a careful ergonomic and aerodynamic development, means that the riding pleasure, fuel consumption, performance and handling of the new Multistrada V2 transform every trip into an unforgettable journey.

Design

The design of the new V2 draws inspiration from the stylistic concepts that have made the history of the Multistrada family : horizontally balanced volumes, with a light and short tail, and a front area characterised by sporty lines, emphasised by the side panels that load the front end. The shoulder surfaces, the front masses and the ‘beak’ – historically distinctive characteristics of the Multistrada – have been made more harmonious.

Like all Ducatis, the Multistrada V2 also combines design and functionality. The Centro Stile Ducati defined its lines in close collaboration with R&D technicians, to integrate aerodynamic solutions into the design studied to improve thermal comfort and protection from the elements.

The windshield, highly protective and adjustable in height, was defined through careful aerodynamic research that also involved the deflectors, perfectly integrated into the front line.

For thermal comfort, as on the Multistrada V4, upwash lateral air conveyors have been introduced, integrated into the design of the bike that help direct fresh air to the rider’s legs.

The new headlights and DRL inspired by the latest-generation Panigale and Multistrada V4 help to define a compact and aggressive front view, immediately recognizable. The shorter “beak” is well integrated into the windshield and creates a more harmonious image. The direction indicators, thin and harmonized in the design of the side panels, have been completely redesigned and repositioned to offer optimal visibility and create a gap between them and the fairing that allows the passage of fresh air towards the rider.

The tail is very slim and light, thanks to a shorter rear grab handle, completely redesigned to guarantee functionality and ergonomics.

Ergonomics and comfort

The ergonomics of the Multistrada V2 have been completely revised with great attention paid to comfort. The rider and passenger seats have been redesigned, and passenger roominess has been improved compared to the previous model in terms of legroom and torso space, thanks to rearward top box and side case attachments.

To allow the rider to rest their feet on the ground safely, the new Multistrada V2 has been equipped with a seat that can be adjusted to two positions, with heights of 850 and 830 mm. Furthermore, the Ducati Performance catalogue offers as an accessory a seat raised to 870 mm, and one lowered to 810. On the S version, thanks to the semi-active DSS (Ducati Skyhook Suspension) and the Minimum Preload system, it is possible to lower the seat to 790 mm.

New Ducati V2 Engine

The new Multistrada V2 is equipped with the new Ducati V2 engine, a 90° V-twin, 890 cc, with IVT variable intake valve timing and distribution with coil spring valve recall. This new engine, extremely compact and lightweight – weighing only 54.9 kg – makes an important contribution to the reduction of the bike’s weight. In this configuration it delivers 115 hp at 10,750 rpm and 92 Nm of torque at 8,250 rpm.

Thanks to the variable valve timing, the V2 engine optimises performance, delivery and consumption. The power at high revs is combined with a sustained torque delivery at low and medium revs: more than 70% of the maximum torque is already available at 3,500 rpm, and between 3,500 and 11,000 rpm the value never drops below 75%. This is combined with a more regular combustion at low revs, which provides a very fluid delivery at small throttle openings , and the larger flywheel, which improves riding pleasure especially in touring or traffic thanks to a smoother throttle opening response.

Finally, the gear ratios have been specifically designed for the Multistrada, with a shorter first and second gear to improve usability at low speeds and full load acceleration. The gearbox is equipped with the new Ducati Quick Shift 2.0, which offers a more precise pedal feel and faster gear changes.

Completely redesigned chassis

To improve comfort and riding pleasure on any route, the new Multistrada V2 is equipped with a completely redesigned frame, rear subframe and swingarm, which embrace the same construction philosophy as the Multistrada V4. The frame is an aluminium monocoque that uses the engine as a stressed element, the rear subframe is a steel trellis and the swingarm is cast in aluminium. All this, combined with the new V2 engine, allows the Multistrada to arrive at an extremely low weight: only 199 kg, in running order without fuel, for the V2 version, and 202 kg for the V2 S version equipped with semi-active suspension.

Thanks to a complete redesign and the solution of the monocoque frame, Ducati engineers have managed to create a slim bike, with a very narrow fit that allows you to put your feet on the ground more easily. Furthermore, the contact area of ​​​​the knees and inner thighs with the surfaces of the bike has been improved, increasing riding pleasure and the sense of control at high speeds. Thanks to the new ergonomics, the new Multistrada V2 requires less handlebar effort to lean and guarantees more neutral behaviour when entering and going through curves.

The Multistrada V2 is equipped with a Marzocchi fork with 45 mm tubes and a Marzocchi shock absorber with progressive link, both fully adjustable. The Multistrada V2 S boasts semi-active suspension with Ducati Skyhook Suspension electronic control, further improving comfort, safety and performance thanks to new electronic strategies that limit diving during braking (anti-dive) and the tendency to “sit” during acceleration (anti-squat), ensuring optimal riding precision.

In addition, the Minimum Preload function allows the rear suspension to be lowered to a minimum with the simple press of a button, facilitating contact of the feet on the ground especially when fully loaded and with a passenger. As on the new Multistrada V4, the Suspension Modes can be selected independently of the Riding Modes, to choose the preferred suspension calibration while maintaining the electronic control parameters and engine response unchanged.

Both versions of the Multistrada V2 are equipped with a 19” front wheel combined with a 17” rear wheel, with Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres, and 170 mm of suspension travel, to offer versatility and riding feel. The Brembo braking system features a double 320 mm front disc and a single 265 mm disc, with benchmark performance in every situation.

Benchmark electronics package

The new Multistrada V2 boasts a complete electronics package, manageable via redesigned handlebar controls and the new 5” TFT colour dashboard, with a completely revamped multilingual interface based on three different Infomodes.

The five available Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro and Wet) offer the possibility of adapting the Multistrada V2 to any situation, setting the engine power and response to pre-configured and modifiable values, thanks to the four Power Modes with which the engine is equipped. The Riding Modes, of course, set the cornering ABS, Ducati Traction Control (DTC), Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC) and Engine Brake Control (EBC) to pre-defined levels, which can be modified by the rider.

The three Infomodes (Road, Road Pro and Rally) allow you to make the most of the dashboard’s capabilities, changing the information displayed to offer the rider the best riding experience in every situation: Road Pro, for example, provides the percentage of power and torque used in real time.

Finally, the Ducati Multistrada V2 is equipped as standard with Cruise Control, a USB socket integrated into the dashboard, the Ducati Brake Light EVO (which manages emergency flashing in sudden braking) and, in the case of the V2 S, the Ducati Multimedia System, with the possibility of activating the Turn-by-turn navigator accessory. Furthermore, the new Coming Home function keeps the low beams active when the ignition is turned off, to illuminate the area in front of the bike and make home entry easier.

Safe everywhere

Like all Multistradas, the new V2 is also designed to allow Ducatisti to travel with maximum peace of mind thanks to benchmark maintenance intervals (valve clearance check set every 30,000 km) and the 4EVER Ducati and Roadside Assistance programs. The first offers a warranty valid for 4 years with unlimited mileage*. The Roadside Assistance* program adds roadside assistance, transportation for the rider and passenger, a replacement vehicle and overnight stays in a four-star hotel in the event of problems that may arise during the period of coverage. All this with the peace of mind offered by a network of over 800 official Ducati dealers in over 90 countries around the world.

Accessories and availability

A wide range of accessories allows you to customise your Multistrada V2 according to the most diverse needs. Plastic cases with a capacity of 60 litres, or aluminium ones with a capacity of 76 litres, are mounted on the bike with floating attachments to improve stability and therefore safety. Steel protections help limit damage in the event of a slide and the centre stand makes maintenance and loading operations on the bike easier.

Adventure lovers can fit spoked wheels, which make the Multistrada V2 more versatile, allowing it to continue the journey when the asphalt ends. Finally, those who want to enhance their Multistrada V2 by changing the exhaust sound, can choose from the various solutions offered by Termignoni.

The new Multistrada V2 will be available in the standard version, and V2 S, featuring DSS semi-active suspension. The first is offered in the Ducati Red colour, while for the second you can choose between Storm Green and Ducati Red, with the additional possibility of opting for the Travel trim, complete with plastic side cases, centre stand and heated grips. The new Ducati Multistrada V2 will arrive in dealerships in January 2025, also in a 35 kW version for motorcyclists with an A2 license.

* Valid in Europe only

Multistrada V2 S

Colour Ducati Red Storm Green

Main standard features Ducati V2 engine, 890 cc Maximum power of 115 hp at 10,750 rpm Maximum torque of 92 Nm at 8,250 rpm Kerb weight without fuel: 202 kg Aluminium monocoque frame 19-litre tank Ducati Skyhook Suspension with Suspension mode management and Minimum Preload function Electronically controlled Marzocchi fork with 45 mm tubes, 170 mm travel Electronically controlled Sachs shock absorber, 170 mm travel Aluminium rims with 19” front and 17” rear Brembo braking system with double 320 mm front disc and 265 mm rear disc Pirelli Scorpion Trail II tyres Latest-generation electronic package with 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (6D IMU): ABS with cornering functionality; Ducati Traction Control (DTC); Ducati Wheelie Control (DWC); Ducati Quick Shift (DQS) 2.0; Engine Brake Control (EBC). New 5” full-TFT dashboard with Infomode management and redesigned handlebar controls Riding Modes (Sport, Touring, Urban, Enduro, Wet) Power Modes (High, Medium, Low, Off-Road) Full-LED headlights with DRL and Coming Home functionality Ducati Brake Light EVO Ducati Multimedia System Cruise Control USB socket on the dashboard



Multistrada V2