The Last One – Ariel delivers final Ace motorcycle

Industry NewsManufacturersLatest News
1 min.read

The Last One – Ariel Delivers Final Ace MotorcycleAriel Motor Company, the UK-based low-volume manufacturer of ultra-lightweight road, track, and off-road vehicles, has announced that the last Ace motorcycle has now been delivered to its owner.

Marking the end of a decade of production, the final model nicknamed ‘The Last One’ was the last of the 1,237cc Ariel Ace motorcycles built at the home of Ariel in Crewkerne, Somerset.

Released in 2014, the Ace had a machined billet aluminium frame, and a Honda V4 engine mated to a manual or DCT gearbox, it also featured multi-configurable options – including Ariel’s own girder forks. With the ability to configure bikes to individual specification, from Cruiser to Café Racer, the Ace also spawned several limited editions: the Ace R, the Ace of Diamonds, the Iron Horse, and the Black Edition.

Every Ace motorcycle was a bespoke build to each customer’s personal specification. ‘The Last One’ was just as special, featuring a one-off ‘Gulf’ type livery, signed by the entire Ariel team. As with all Ariels the bike was constructed, start to finish, by one technician – the honour of the final build went to experienced Ace technician, Joe Green.The Last One – Ariel Delivers Final Ace Motorcycle

Joe Green, Ariel Technician: “It felt like a big moment to send off the last Ace motorcycle. We’ve loved creating these bespoke works of art and we look forward to each returning for scheduled servicing – it’s like seeing old friends again.”

The company’s long tradition of two-wheel manufacturing spans more than 150 years. Today, Ariel remains on two wheels with the new titanium and carbon Ariel Dash E-bike, which is soon to begin production for customers. Although the last Ace motorcycle has been built, the future may still see further Ariel models.The Last One – Ariel Delivers Final Ace Motorcycle

Simon Saunders, Ariel Director: “The history of Ariel is steeped in bicycles and motorcycles, and we’re keen to ensure that this legacy continues to feed our future. We are already looking at the possibilities for a new, different Ariel motorcycle – so, watch this space!”

With Ace production now finished, the exclusive models produced over the last decade are set to rise in value as they become collectors’ items. Ariel retains the original prototype Ace and a demonstrator in the company’s ever-expanding museum.

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

