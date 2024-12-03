New Hjc Rpha 71 Ellon

HJC’s second-generation premium sport-touring model designed for any ride from city commutes to cross-country cruises, the RPHA 71 delivers superior performance in a compact, lightweight package and offers enhanced shock resistance and maximum protection thanks to its Premium Integrated Matrix (PIM) Evo shell and multi-density EPS.

Engineered for a quieter, more aerodynamic ride through extensive wind-tunnel testing, the sun-visor-equipped RPHA 71 brings back all the same features of its popular predecessor while improving the rider’s overall experience. The RPHA 71 will also accept the second generation of SMART HJC Bluetooth communication systems, allowing riders to stay connected and focused on the road ahead.

HJC RPHA 71 Ellon

In stock now

RRP: £449.99

Key Features

Premium Integrated Matrix / P.I.M EVO: Reinforcement materials including Carbon-Aramid Hybrid and Natural Fibre, provide enhanced shock-resistant performance, more comfort and lightness of the helmet.

Aerodynamic designed shell reduces air resistance & provides stability at high speed.

Three shell sizes accommodate six head sizes (XS-M / L / XL-XXL) for superior fit whilst minimising weight.

Full front-to-back airflow: 2 intakes and 2 exhausts.

Pinlock Ready HJ-40 Visor: provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated.

Quick, simple and secure visor (shield) ratchet system. Smooth ratchet movement & improved visor sealing.

Push & release visor lock – easy to open but more secure.

Adjustable 3-step sunshield for optimized position.

Light Smoke sun shield installed.

Includes Pinlock 120 DKS468.

Double-D ring locking system.

Interior with advanced anti-bacteria fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.

Glasses grooves can accommodate riders who wear glasses.

Crown and Cheek pads: removable and washable.

Ready for 21B & 50B Bluetooth (sold separately).

Visor: HJ-40

Pinlock:DKS468

Sunvisor: HJ-V12

Technical Features

Standard ECE

Meets or exceeds ECE 22.06 approved. Testing includes energy attenuation, penetration resistance, chin strap structural integrity and labeling requirements for on-road motorcycle helmets.

PIM EVO shell

New shell material consists of carbon-aramid fibre, carbon fibre, glass fibre, organic non-woven fabric, and natural linen fibre to provide enhanced Shock-Resistant performance for a more comfortable and lighter helmet.

New sun shield mechanism

Integrated Sunshield: Anti-fog coated smoke tinted sun visor deploys quickly and easily by bottom positioned new operation system. Its new mechanism allows adjusting the depth in 3 different positions according to your morphology and preference for an optimal fit.

5 year warranty

The warranty is applicable to manufacturer’s defects for up to 5 years from the date of purchase, or 7 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).

R71EW RPHA 71 Ellon White Red Blue XS-2XL

R71EY RPHA 71 Ellon Yellow XS-2XL

R71EB RPHA 71 Ellon Black XS-2XL

R71EP RPHA 71 Ellon Pink 2XS-L

For more info follow this link HJC RPHA 71 Ellon

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com