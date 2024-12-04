NEW from HJC: clever Adventure Flip-front

The new HJC i80 is a system helmet designed for adventure riding, striking the perfect balance between safety, comfort and style.
With an advanced polycarbonate composite shell, it offers both lightweight durability and effective impact protection.
Combining the features of a full-face helmet and an open-face helmet, the chin bar can be flipped up to transform the helmet into a more open configuration. The rider can have the protection of a full-face helmet when the chin bar is down, and the convenience of an open-face style helmet when the chin bar is flipped up.
i80W Plain White
i80MB Matt Black
RRP £199.99
Sizes XS-2XL
Flip-front
The front of the helmet, including the chin bar and visor can be lifted upwards to open up the face area allowing for comfort on long adventure rides. With the chin bar raised it’s easier to easier to talk, drink, and interact without removing the helmet.
Full face protection
When the chin bar is down, the helmet offers full protection around the head and face, providing the same safety as a full-face helmet.
Versatility
The ability to open the chin bar makes the i80 a versatile option for riders who may need quick access to their face, like when stopped at traffic lights or interacting with others.
Comfort
Flip-front helmets are popular among adventure riders as they offer comfort for long rides, and the flip-front allows for easy cooling off when stopped.
i80 SPECIFIC FEATURES
Removable peak
Easily add or remove the peak to suit different adventure riding conditions.
Customised View
Sunshield level allows height adjustment by 8mm.
P&J Chin Bar Lock
Locks and releases chin bar at open position. Safe riding with chin bar open.
Mesh Filter
Removable and washable mesh filter.
Advanced Polycarbonate Compound
By blending high-grade polycarbonate with high impact strength and ABS in an optimal ratio
Wind tunnel tested peak visor
Fine-tuned using advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics programs, provided maximum stability and reduced drag, even at high speeds
Interior parts
Moisture-wicking, fully removable and washable
Glasses grooves
Accommodates riders with eyewear
Advanced Channeling Ventilation System
Top vents and 2 step toggle lower vents; full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity out of the helmet
Dark Smoke sun shield
Installed and comes as standard
3D
Cheek pads are contoured for maximum comfort
Pinlock® Ready
HJ-44 Visor: Provides 99% UV protection and is anti-scratch coated
For more info follow this link HJC i80
For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News
For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com