Thursday, December 5, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

NEW from HJC: clever Adventure Flip-front

Industry NewsHelmetsHJC Helmets
2 min.read

New From Hjc: Clever Adventure Flip-frontThe new HJC i80 is a system helmet designed for adventure riding, striking the perfect balance between safety, comfort and style.

With an advanced polycarbonate composite shell, it offers both lightweight durability and effective impact protection.

Combining the features of a full-face helmet and an open-face helmet, the chin bar can be flipped up to transform the helmet into a more open configuration. The rider can have the protection of a full-face helmet when the chin bar is down, and the convenience of an open-face style helmet when the chin bar is flipped up.New From Hjc: Clever Adventure Flip-front

i80W   Plain White

i80MB Matt Black

RRP £199.99

Sizes XS-2XL

Flip-front
The front of the helmet, including the chin bar and visor can be lifted upwards to open up the face area allowing for comfort on long adventure rides. With the chin bar raised it’s easier to easier to talk, drink, and interact without removing the helmet.

Full face protection
When the chin bar is down, the helmet offers full protection around the head and face, providing the same safety as a full-face helmet.

Versatility
The ability to open the chin bar makes the i80 a versatile option for riders who may need quick access to their face, like when stopped at traffic lights or interacting with others.

Comfort
Flip-front helmets are popular among adventure riders as they offer comfort for long rides, and the flip-front allows for easy cooling off when stopped.New From Hjc: Clever Adventure Flip-front

i80 SPECIFIC FEATURES
Removable peak
Easily add or remove the peak to suit different adventure riding conditions.

Customised View
Sunshield level allows height adjustment by 8mm.

P&J Chin Bar Lock
Locks and releases chin bar at open position. Safe riding with chin bar open.Locks and releases chin bar at open position. Safe riding with chin bar open.

Mesh Filter
Removable and washable mesh filter.

Advanced Polycarbonate Compound
By blending high-grade polycarbonate with high impact strength and ABS in an optimal ratio

Wind tunnel tested peak visor
Fine-tuned using advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics programs, provided maximum stability and reduced drag, even at high speeds

Interior parts
Moisture-wicking, fully removable and washable

Glasses grooves
Accommodates riders with eyewear

Advanced Channeling Ventilation System
Top vents and 2 step toggle lower vents; full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity out of the helmet

Dark Smoke sun shield
Installed and comes as standard

3D
Cheek pads are contoured for maximum comfort

Pinlock® Ready
HJ-44 Visor: Provides 99% UV protection and is anti-scratch coated

New From Hjc: Clever Adventure Flip-frontFor more info follow this link HJC i80

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Christmas at the pumps set to be cheapest since the pandemic
Next article
Conquer The Cold – New Vancouver 2.0 Gloves

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

WSX announces two historic races in Buenos Aires and London for 2025

Industry News 0
The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is set to...

Zero Motorcycles Showcases First XE and XB Models to UK Audience

Electric Motorcycles 0
Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in electric motorcycles, continues to set the pace for the industry, unveiling their much-anticipated XE and XB models to UK audiences at the Motorcycle Live Festival 2024.

NEW from Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2D jackets and gloves

Apparel 0
Packed with sport styling, the waterproof Omega 1.0 jacket features a high-end specification including a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, TPU shoulder sliders and ventilation zips for warm weather riding.

Most Popular

WSX announces two historic races in Buenos Aires and London for 2025

Industry News 0
The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is set to...

Zero Motorcycles Showcases First XE and XB Models to UK Audience

Electric Motorcycles 0
Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in electric motorcycles, continues to set the pace for the industry, unveiling their much-anticipated XE and XB models to UK audiences at the Motorcycle Live Festival 2024.

NEW from Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2D jackets and gloves

Apparel 0
Packed with sport styling, the waterproof Omega 1.0 jacket features a high-end specification including a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, TPU shoulder sliders and ventilation zips for warm weather riding.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Wsx Announces Two Historic Races In Buenos Aires And London For 2025

WSX announces two historic races in Buenos Aires and London for...

Frank Duggan - 0