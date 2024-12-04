NEW from HJC: clever Adventure Flip-front

The new HJC i80 is a system helmet designed for adventure riding, striking the perfect balance between safety, comfort and style.

With an advanced polycarbonate composite shell, it offers both lightweight durability and effective impact protection.

Combining the features of a full-face helmet and an open-face helmet, the chin bar can be flipped up to transform the helmet into a more open configuration. The rider can have the protection of a full-face helmet when the chin bar is down, and the convenience of an open-face style helmet when the chin bar is flipped up.

i80W Plain White

i80MB Matt Black

RRP £199.99

Sizes XS-2XL

Flip-front

The front of the helmet, including the chin bar and visor can be lifted upwards to open up the face area allowing for comfort on long adventure rides. With the chin bar raised it’s easier to easier to talk, drink, and interact without removing the helmet.

Full face protection

When the chin bar is down, the helmet offers full protection around the head and face, providing the same safety as a full-face helmet.

Versatility

The ability to open the chin bar makes the i80 a versatile option for riders who may need quick access to their face, like when stopped at traffic lights or interacting with others.

Comfort

Flip-front helmets are popular among adventure riders as they offer comfort for long rides, and the flip-front allows for easy cooling off when stopped.

i80 SPECIFIC FEATURES

Removable peak

Easily add or remove the peak to suit different adventure riding conditions.

Customised View

Sunshield level allows height adjustment by 8mm.

P&J Chin Bar Lock

Locks and releases chin bar at open position. Safe riding with chin bar open.Locks and releases chin bar at open position. Safe riding with chin bar open.

Mesh Filter

Removable and washable mesh filter.

Advanced Polycarbonate Compound

By blending high-grade polycarbonate with high impact strength and ABS in an optimal ratio

Wind tunnel tested peak visor

Fine-tuned using advanced Computational Fluid Dynamics programs, provided maximum stability and reduced drag, even at high speeds

Interior parts

Moisture-wicking, fully removable and washable

Glasses grooves

Accommodates riders with eyewear

Advanced Channeling Ventilation System

Top vents and 2 step toggle lower vents; full front-to-back airflow flushes heat and humidity out of the helmet

Dark Smoke sun shield

Installed and comes as standard

3D

Cheek pads are contoured for maximum comfort

Pinlock® Ready

HJ-44 Visor: Provides 99% UV protection and is anti-scratch coated

For more info follow this link HJC i80

For more HJC Helmet news from Oxford Products check out our dedicated page HJC Helmet News

For more information on HJC Helmets in the UK products visit www.oxfordproducts.com