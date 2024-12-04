WSX announces two historic races in Buenos Aires and London for 2025

The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is set to make history in 2025, announcing Buenos Aires, Argentina, and London, UK as two host cities for next season’s calendar.

Buenos Aires is set to become WSX’s first-ever Latin American stop, while it will also bring the championship to London for the first-time too.

These groundbreaking additions to the WSX calendar highlights SX Global’s commitment to expanding supercross to passionate motorsport fanbases worldwide.

Partnering with renowned motorsport promoter EDV Entertainment in Buenos Aires, WSX will bring its electrifying championship to the Argentine capital, further solidifying the country’s position as a hub for world-class motorsport. The highly anticipated event will take place at a new state-of-the-art stadium in central Buenos Aires, due to open next year.

Slated as one of the first stops on the 2025 season, the Buenos Aires event will unite the energy of the city with the adrenaline of supercross, marking a milestone for the sport’s global reach. EDV Entertainment, known for its success with FIM Sand Races World Cup and Endurocross events in Argentina, promises to deliver an unforgettable experience for fans and athletes alike.

In addition, WSX’s London debut will take place at the iconic London Stadium, highlighting the championship’s vision to grow in the UK, following successful events at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium (2022) and Birmingham’s Villa Park (2023). As the only international motocross and supercross event to take place in the UK next year, it promises to be an unforgettable experience for two-wheel, dirt-loving fans.

Tom Burwell, Chief Executive Officer at WSX, said: “Expanding WSX to new cities like Buenos Aires and London marks a defining moment for the championship. The world’s best supercross riders racing in these iconic cities reflects our commitment to growing the sport globally and delivering unforgettable experiences to fans everywhere. Bringing WSX to Latin America, with its vibrant culture and passionate supercross fanbase, has been a goal from the moment we took the reins of the championship earlier this year. London, with its world-class facilities and rich sporting legacy, is another perfect destination for WSX. We can’t wait to witness the incredible energy of fans in both cities and experience the electric atmosphere they’ll bring to the track.”

Josi Zen, Director at EDV Entertainment, commented: “It’s an honor to host Latin America’s first-ever WSX event here in Argentina. The passion of our fans is unparalleled, and we’re eager to deliver an unforgettable spectacle as the world’s best riders battle it out. WSX’s vision for supercross is bold and exciting, and we’re thrilled to be part of this historic moment.”

Graham Gilmore, CEO of London Stadium, said: “We are delighted to announce the World Supercross Championship will be coming to London Stadium for the first time in October 2025. As one of the world’s leading multi-use venues, we take great pride in hosting an incredibly diverse range of events, from global sporting spectacles to unforgettable live entertainment. Supercross is more than just sport – it’s a high-octane, adrenaline-fueled show that combines world-class athleticism with spectacular entertainment. It will be one you won’t want to miss and reinforces our reputation as the ultimate destination for blockbuster events.”

Earlier today Eli Tomac, Shane McElrath, and Fire Power Honda emerged as champions in the thrilling conclusion of the 2024 FIM World Supercross Championship in Abu Dhabi. Tomac secured the WSX (450cc) title with consistent dominance, while McElrath swept the SX2 (250cc) races to claim his crown. Fire Power Honda also triumphed in the Team category, capping off a season filled with fierce battles and electrifying performances. Fans witnessed standout efforts from riders like Ken Roczen and Joey Savatgy, setting the stage for an exciting 2025 season ahead.

Eli Tomac, Rider for CDR Yamaha supported by Star Racing, added: “It’s exciting to see World Supercross making its way to Argentina and return to the UK. Buenos Aires and London are both such vibrant cities, and hosting races there shows the championship’s dedication to bringing supercross to iconic locations around the world. Expanding to places like this is a big move for the sport and sets the stage for even more growth.”

Ken Roczen, Rider for Pipes Motorsport Group, continued: “Heading to Buenos Aires and London for World Supercross is going to be an incredible experience. Latin America’s passion for motorsport is unmatched, and returning to the UK for an event is super exciting. It’s amazing to see the championship’s commitment to bringing supercross to exciting new destinations like this and highlights just how much WSX and our sport are growing. I can’t wait to feel the energy of the fans and be part of it.”

WSX is an elite international supercross competition featuring the world’s best riders battling across WSX (450cc) and SX2 (250cc) classes. SX Global, which secured exclusive organisational and commercial rights to the championship in 2022, enters its second season under the new management team in 2025, building on its track record of growth and delivering world-class events in 2024. The 2025 championship promises to be even bigger and better, with a line-up of new destinations hosting thrilling race action for some of the world’s most dirt-mad communities across the globe.

The full 2025 calendar will be unveiled early next year, showcasing a dynamic roster of destinations designed to further expand WSX’s global presence and bring the action closer to motorsport communities across the world.

Stay tuned for more updates on the 2025 FIM World Supercross season and additional race location announcements on www.wsxchampionship.com.

Register for pre-sale in Buenos Aires via www.wsxchampionship.com/buenos-aires-2025/ and in London via www.wsxchampionship.com/london-2025/