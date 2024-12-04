Electric 10Ten Twist And Go For Christmas Fun

The twist and go 10Ten MXE-RS is a youth-size electric MX model ready to boost the fun this Christmas.

This cutting-edge machine has been meticulously crafted over two years by Dualways’ expert in-house development team in the UK, with a singular focus on delivering unparalleled quality and performance to the club racing and leisure riding sectors, all at a remarkably competitive price.

Boasting the highly-rated Bafang 4.5kW motor and controller, plus a premium quality LG battery, the MXE-RS promises a powerful and exhilarating ride, with wheel size options in 12/12 and 14/12 configurations,

Both sizes available in grey/black and red/black.

RRP: £2499.00 inc VAT

For further details visit – www.dualways.com