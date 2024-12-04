Thursday, December 5, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

Electric 10Ten Twist And Go For Christmas Fun

Industry NewsElectric MotorcyclesLatest News
Less than 1 min.read

Electric 10ten Twist And Go For Christmas FunThe twist and go 10Ten MXE-RS is a youth-size electric MX model ready to boost the fun this Christmas.

This cutting-edge machine has been meticulously crafted over two years by Dualways’ expert in-house development team in the UK, with a singular focus on delivering unparalleled quality and performance to the club racing and leisure riding sectors, all at a remarkably competitive price.

Boasting the highly-rated Bafang 4.5kW motor and controller, plus a premium quality LG battery, the MXE-RS promises a powerful and exhilarating ride, with wheel size options in 12/12 and 14/12 configurations,

Both sizes available in grey/black and red/black.

RRP: £2499.00 inc VAT

For further details visit – www.dualways.com

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
Conquer The Cold – New Vancouver 2.0 Gloves
Next article
NEW from Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2D jackets and gloves

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

WSX announces two historic races in Buenos Aires and London for 2025

Industry News 0
The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is set to...

Zero Motorcycles Showcases First XE and XB Models to UK Audience

Electric Motorcycles 0
Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in electric motorcycles, continues to set the pace for the industry, unveiling their much-anticipated XE and XB models to UK audiences at the Motorcycle Live Festival 2024.

NEW from Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2D jackets and gloves

Apparel 0
Packed with sport styling, the waterproof Omega 1.0 jacket features a high-end specification including a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, TPU shoulder sliders and ventilation zips for warm weather riding.

Most Popular

WSX announces two historic races in Buenos Aires and London for 2025

Industry News 0
The FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) is set to...

Zero Motorcycles Showcases First XE and XB Models to UK Audience

Electric Motorcycles 0
Zero Motorcycles, the global leader in electric motorcycles, continues to set the pace for the industry, unveiling their much-anticipated XE and XB models to UK audiences at the Motorcycle Live Festival 2024.

NEW from Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2D jackets and gloves

Apparel 0
Packed with sport styling, the waterproof Omega 1.0 jacket features a high-end specification including a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, TPU shoulder sliders and ventilation zips for warm weather riding.

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Wsx Announces Two Historic Races In Buenos Aires And London For 2025

WSX announces two historic races in Buenos Aires and London for...

Frank Duggan - 0