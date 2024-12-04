New From Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2d Jackets And Gloves

Omega 1.0 D2D Jacket
Packed with sport styling, the waterproof Omega 1.0 jacket features a high-end specification including a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, TPU shoulder sliders and ventilation zips for warm weather riding.
The Omega offers three pant connection methods to ensure a secure ride whatever you’re wearing: 1. full circumference zip; 2. short zip; 3. belt connection loops (for jeans wearers).
The jacket can be adapted to warmer and colder climates, thanks to the removable thermal gilet and zippered vents at the upper chest. A seam-sealed Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, rated at 10,000mm on the hydrostatic head test, delivers effective wet-weather protection.
Ride with confidence with the Omega 1.0 Dry2Dry™ jacket.
In stock now!
RRP: £169.99
Protection
• CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
• CE Level 2 shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
• Back protector pocket
• External TPU shoulder sliders for impact and abrasion resistance
• 360° reflective printing for night-time visibility
• YKK long and short connecting zip allows pant attachment for a secure protective fastening
• Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans
Climate Control
• Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable construction – 10,000mm waterproof rating, 20,000g/m2/24hrs breathability rating
• Vent zippers at the upper chest
• Detachable thermal gilet
Fabric & Construction
• HD-Poly: High Density Polyester outer shell
• Softshell at the side torso and inner sleeve panels for wind and water-resistance
• Rolled neoprene collar for comfort
• Bar tack stitching reinforced stress points
Adjustability & Fit
• Upper arm press stud adjustment
• Hook and loop waist adjustment
• Collar press stud fixture
• Cuff with hook and loop adjustment
• Dropped hemline at the rear for lower back coverage
Storage
• 2 hand warmer pockets with zippered closure
• Internal zippered napoleon pocket
• Internal dump pocket with hook and loop fastening
TM243301 Omega 1.0 D2D MS Jkt Stealth Black S-5XL
TM243302 Omega 1.0 D2D MS Jkt Blk/Camo/Red S-5XL
TW243101 Omega 1.0 D2D WS Jkt Stl Blk 8-20
TW243102 Omega 1.0 D2D WS Jkt Blk/Camo/Red 8-20
Omega 1.0 Glove
The sporty Omega 1.0 women’s glove features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, goatskin leather palm with softshell backhand construction, thermal insulation and touchscreen compatible forefinger and thumb.
In stock now!
RRP £59.99
Protection
• Level 1 KP certified (EN13594:2015)
• Leather palm construction for abrasion resistance
• Oxford TPU sports knuckle
• Padded underlays at the palm, fingers and cuff
Climate Control
• Leather and softshell fabric blocks wind and significantly reduces windchill
• Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane
• Oxford Visor Wipe helps keep your visor water droplet free
Fabric & Construction
• Leather palm construction with reinforcements
• Touchscreen compatible forefinger and thumb
• Brushed insulating micro-fleece lining for extra warmth and comfort
• Ergonomic pre-curved finger construction reduces hand fatigue
• Amara and PU leather reinforced palm and outside seam
Adjustability & Fit
• Wrist retention strap
• Hook and loop cuff adjustment
• Stretch finger and backhand panels for flexibility
• Elasticated wrist and backhand
GW253201 Omega 1.0 D2D WS Glove Blk XS-XL
GM243201 Omega 1.0 D2D MS Glove Blk S – 3XL
