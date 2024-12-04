New From Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2d Jackets And Gloves

Omega 1.0 D2D Jacket

Packed with sport styling, the waterproof Omega 1.0 jacket features a high-end specification including a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, TPU shoulder sliders and ventilation zips for warm weather riding.

The Omega offers three pant connection methods to ensure a secure ride whatever you’re wearing: 1. full circumference zip; 2. short zip; 3. belt connection loops (for jeans wearers).

The jacket can be adapted to warmer and colder climates, thanks to the removable thermal gilet and zippered vents at the upper chest. A seam-sealed Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, rated at 10,000mm on the hydrostatic head test, delivers effective wet-weather protection.

Ride with confidence with the Omega 1.0 Dry2Dry™ jacket.

RRP: £169.99

Protection

• CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)

• CE Level 2 shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)

• Back protector pocket

• External TPU shoulder sliders for impact and abrasion resistance

• 360° reflective printing for night-time visibility

• YKK long and short connecting zip allows pant attachment for a secure protective fastening

• Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

Climate Control

• Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable construction – 10,000mm waterproof rating, 20,000g/m2/24hrs breathability rating

• Vent zippers at the upper chest

• Detachable thermal gilet

Fabric & Construction

• HD-Poly: High Density Polyester outer shell

• Softshell at the side torso and inner sleeve panels for wind and water-resistance

• Rolled neoprene collar for comfort

• Bar tack stitching reinforced stress points

Adjustability & Fit

• Upper arm press stud adjustment

• Hook and loop waist adjustment

• Collar press stud fixture

• Cuff with hook and loop adjustment

• Dropped hemline at the rear for lower back coverage

Storage

• 2 hand warmer pockets with zippered closure

• Internal zippered napoleon pocket

• Internal dump pocket with hook and loop fastening

TM243301 Omega 1.0 D2D MS Jkt Stealth Black S-5XL

TM243302 Omega 1.0 D2D MS Jkt Blk/Camo/Red S-5XL

TW243101 Omega 1.0 D2D WS Jkt Stl Blk 8-20

TW243102 Omega 1.0 D2D WS Jkt Blk/Camo/Red 8-20

Omega 1.0 Glove

The sporty Omega 1.0 women’s glove features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, goatskin leather palm with softshell backhand construction, thermal insulation and touchscreen compatible forefinger and thumb.

RRP £59.99



Protection

• Level 1 KP certified (EN13594:2015)

• Leather palm construction for abrasion resistance

• Oxford TPU sports knuckle

• Padded underlays at the palm, fingers and cuff

Climate Control

• Leather and softshell fabric blocks wind and significantly reduces windchill

• Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane

• Oxford Visor Wipe helps keep your visor water droplet free

Fabric & Construction

• Leather palm construction with reinforcements

• Touchscreen compatible forefinger and thumb

• Brushed insulating micro-fleece lining for extra warmth and comfort

• Ergonomic pre-curved finger construction reduces hand fatigue

• Amara and PU leather reinforced palm and outside seam

Adjustability & Fit

• Wrist retention strap

• Hook and loop cuff adjustment

• Stretch finger and backhand panels for flexibility

• Elasticated wrist and backhand

GW253201 Omega 1.0 D2D WS Glove Blk XS-XL

GM243201 Omega 1.0 D2D MS Glove Blk S – 3XL

