Thursday, December 5, 2024
All

Top 5 This Week

NEW from Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2D jackets and gloves

Industry NewsApparelOxford Products
2 min.read

New From Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2d Jackets And GlovesOmega 1.0 D2D Jacket

Packed with sport styling, the waterproof Omega 1.0 jacket features a high-end specification including a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, CE level 2 shoulder and elbow protectors, TPU shoulder sliders and ventilation zips for warm weather riding.

The Omega offers three pant connection methods to ensure a secure ride whatever you’re wearing: 1. full circumference zip; 2. short zip; 3. belt connection loops (for jeans wearers).

The jacket can be adapted to warmer and colder climates, thanks to the removable thermal gilet and zippered vents at the upper chest. A seam-sealed Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, rated at 10,000mm on the hydrostatic head test, delivers effective wet-weather protection.

Ride with confidence with the Omega 1.0 Dry2Dry™ jacket.

New From Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2d Jackets And GlovesIn stock now!
RRP: £169.99

Protection
• CE AA Certified (EN 17092-3:2020)
• CE Level 2 shoulder & elbow protectors (EN 1621-1:2012)
• Back protector pocket
• External TPU shoulder sliders for impact and abrasion resistance
• 360° reflective printing for night-time visibility
• YKK long and short connecting zip allows pant attachment for a secure protective fastening
• Belt attachment loops for a secure protective fastening with jeans

Climate Control
• Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable construction – 10,000mm waterproof rating, 20,000g/m2/24hrs breathability rating
• Vent zippers at the upper chest
• Detachable thermal gilet

Fabric & Construction
• HD-Poly: High Density Polyester outer shell
• Softshell at the side torso and inner sleeve panels for wind and water-resistance
• Rolled neoprene collar for comfort
• Bar tack stitching reinforced stress points

Adjustability & Fit
• Upper arm press stud adjustment
• Hook and loop waist adjustment
• Collar press stud fixture
• Cuff with hook and loop adjustment
• Dropped hemline at the rear for lower back coverage

Storage
• 2 hand warmer pockets with zippered closure
• Internal zippered napoleon pocket
• Internal dump pocket with hook and loop fasteningNew From Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2d Jackets And Gloves

TM243301 Omega 1.0 D2D MS Jkt Stealth Black S-5XL
TM243302 Omega 1.0 D2D MS Jkt Blk/Camo/Red S-5XL

TW243101 Omega 1.0 D2D WS Jkt Stl Blk 8-20
TW243102 Omega 1.0 D2D WS Jkt Blk/Camo/Red 8-20

Click here for more info: https://www.oxfordproducts.com/
New From Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2d Jackets And Gloves

Omega 1.0 Glove

The sporty Omega 1.0 women’s glove features a Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane, goatskin leather palm with softshell backhand construction, thermal insulation and touchscreen compatible forefinger and thumb.

In stock now!
RRP £59.99
New From Oxford: Omega 1.0 D2d Jackets And Gloves
Protection
• Level 1 KP certified (EN13594:2015)
• Leather palm construction for abrasion resistance
• Oxford TPU sports knuckle
• Padded underlays at the palm, fingers and cuff

Climate Control
• Leather and softshell fabric blocks wind and significantly reduces windchill
• Dry2Dry™ waterproof and breathable membrane
• Oxford Visor Wipe helps keep your visor water droplet free

Fabric & Construction
• Leather palm construction with reinforcements
• Touchscreen compatible forefinger and thumb
• Brushed insulating micro-fleece lining for extra warmth and comfort
• Ergonomic pre-curved finger construction reduces hand fatigue
• Amara and PU leather reinforced palm and outside seam

Adjustability & Fit
• Wrist retention strap
• Hook and loop cuff adjustment
• Stretch finger and backhand panels for flexibility
• Elasticated wrist and backhand

GW253201 Omega 1.0 D2D WS Glove Blk XS-XL
GM243201 Omega 1.0 D2D MS Glove Blk S – 3XL

Click here for more info: https://www.oxfordproducts.com/

For more Oxford Products news check out our new dedicated page

or head to the official Oxford Products website oxfordproducts.com/

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

About us

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

