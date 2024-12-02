NEW HJC RPHA 12 Kos

Introducing the new RPHA 12 premium sport helmet, packed full of impressive features designed to enhance your riding experience.

Its lightweight construction ensures comfort on your journeys. The brand new sleek aerodynamic design not only improves performance but also enhances stability at high speeds. The curved shield features a convenient two-way pivot system for an easier adjustment and offers improved sealing. The all new enlarged eye port improves your field of view. The helmet’s 3D design ensures a secure fit for added safety. Reflective trimming on the cheek pads enhances visibility in low-light conditions, and an emergency pull tab adds an extra layer of safety, so no matter where you ride either the track or street you will be getting the best performance possible.

HJC RPHA 12 KOS

In stock now

£449.99

Key Features

Premium Integrated Matrix / P.I.M. EVO: Reinforcement materials including Carbon-Aramid hybrid and natural fibre, provide enhanced shock-resistant performance, more comfort, and lightness of the helmet.

Pinlock® ready HJ-42 visor: Provides 99% UV protection, anti-scratch coated; two way pivot ratchet provides smooth ratchet movement & improved sealing.

Aerodynamic shell structure for extreme performance at maximum speeds.

ACS (Advanced Channelling Ventilation System) – 4 intakes for maximum air intake and 3 exhausts to expel warm air for defogging, side exhaust vents remove exhaled air and lessen wind noise.

Emergency Kit (cheek pads) for safe and quick rescue in emergency situation.

Wider eye port provides better peripheral vision for riders.

Interior with advanced anti-bacteria fabric provides enhanced moisture wicking and quick drying function.

Crown and cheek pads are removable and washable.

Helmet comes standard with both 2D clear and light smoke visor, Pinlock®, chin curtain and breath deflector.

Double-D ring locking system

Warranty lasts up to 5 years from the date of purchase, or 7 years from the date of manufacturing (whichever comes first).

ECE R22.06 approved

Visor: HJ-42

Pinlock®: DKS495

RP12KOR – RPHA 12 Kos Red XS-2XL

RP12KOY – RPHA 12 Kos Yellow XS-2XL

RP12KOO – RPHA 12 Kos Blue Orange XS-2XL

