Norton Motorcycles Partners with Macpherson Motorcycles to Expand Sales Network in the South West

Norton Motorcycles has begun a new sales partnership with established motorcycle dealer, Macpherson Motorcycles.

Located in Plymouth, Macpherson Motorcycles brings Norton’s iconic range of motorcycles closer to enthusiasts in the region. From the timeless Commando 961 to the cutting-edge V4SV and V4CR models, these exceptional motorcycles are now available to view, test ride, and purchase at Macpherson’s Plymouth location.

In addition to showcasing Norton’s latest models, Macpherson Motorcycles offers a full suite of services, including expert servicing, repairs, and a wide selection of genuine parts and accessories. Norton’s branded apparel will also be on display and available for purchase.

Christopher Macpherson, Director of Macpherson Motorcycles, said: “It’s great to be an official representative of Norton Motorcycles, and we look forward to helping customers in this region of the UK. Our qualified team will be available to handle any enquiries, and technicians will be available for any servicing and repair needs.”

Alex Williams, Sales Business Manager at Norton Motorcycles, said: “We are excited to further expand our sales partner network with Macpherson Motorcycles. Their understanding of motorcycle customers and ability to provide services from skilled technicians makes them the perfect choice to help our customers when purchasing a Norton.”

About Macpherson Motorcycles

Established in 2018, Macpherson Motorcycles sits at the heart of Plymouth, priding itself on its expertise, including sales of new and used motorcycles and workshop servicing. The business has a highly experienced team that is available to answer any queries.

You can find Macpherson Motorcycles at:

9 The Parade,

Plymouth,

PL1 2JP