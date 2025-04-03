Aragón ignites Rookies Cup season

The 19th year of the Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup gets underway at Motorland Aragón with the preseason test this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

26 of the World’s fastest youngsters will have the chance to make the best of their KTMs at the classic venue which will host races 7 and 8 of the 14-race season in June.

The racing year starts in Jerez on April 26th where the test had to be cancelled because of flooding.

Ex-Rookies have already been making headlines this year with José Rueda, class of 2022, heading the Moto3 championship after winning his second GP of the season in Austin, Texas last weekend.

At the same event, one of last year’s Rookies, Max Quiles, finished 5th after qualifying 2nd for his first GP, a debut that had been delayed until he turned 17 on March 19th. Advertisement

Provisional Calendar

TEST: April 4th 5th and 6th Aragón (SPA)

RD 1: April 26-27 – Jerez (SPA)

RD 2: May 10-11 – Le Mans (FRA)

RD 3: June 7-8 – Aragon (SPA)

RD 4: June 21-22 – Mugello (ITA)

RD 5: July 12-13 – Sachsenring (GER)

RD 6: August 16-17 – Spielberg (AUT)

RD 7: September 13-14 – Misano (ITA)

Provisional Entry

4 Sullivan Mounsey (Great Britain GBR)

5 Leo Rammerstorfer (Austria AUT)

7 Beñat Fernandez (Spain SPA)

9 Luca Agostinelli (Vietnam VNM)

11 David González (Spain SPA)

13 Hakim Danish (Malaysia MAL)

16 Joel Pons (Spain SPA)

17 Yaroslav Karpushin (Kyrgyzstan KGZ)

22 Alejandra Fernández (Spain SPA)

24 Guillem Planques (France FRA)

29 Lucas Brown (Great Britain GBR)

31 Giulio Pugliese (Italy ITA)

32 Kiandra Ramadhipa (Indonesia INA)

34 Zen Mitani (Japan JPN)

36 Jurrien van Crugten (Netherlands NED)

40 Gabriel Tesini (San Marino SMR)

45 Kgopotso Mononyane (South Africa RSA)

48 Lenoxx Phommara (Switzerland SUI)

50 Carter Thompson (Australia AUS)

51 Brian Uriarte (Spain SPA)

54 Veda Pratama (Indonesia INA)

70 Kristian Daniel Jr. (United States USA)

72 David Da Costa (France FRA)

77 Kerman Tinez (Venezuela VEN)

85 Kiattisak Singhapong (Thailand THA)

95 Marco Morelli (Argentina ARG)

For more info checkout our dedicated Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup News page Rookies Cup News

Or visit the official Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup website rookiescup.redbull.com/