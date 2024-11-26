Wednesday, November 27, 2024
KTM Announces Strategic Restructuring Plan

Ktm Announces Strategic Restructuring PlanKTM CEO Stefan Pierer and Co-CEO Gottfried Neumeister today addressed the company’s more than 5,000 employees, unveiling a comprehensive plan to navigate the current financial challenges and ensure a robust future for KTM.

Making KTM robust for the future

Stefan Pierer, CEO of KTM AG: “Over the past three decades, we have grown to become Europe’s largest motorcycle manufacturer. We inspire millions of motorcycle riders around the world with our products. Now we are taking a pit stop for the future. The KTM brand is my life’s work and I will fight for it.”

KTM, which has grown from 160 employees and a production volume of 6,000 units in 1992 to a capacity of up to 1,000 motorcycles per day, is now facing significant hurdles. To address these, KTM will initiate a legal restructuring proceeding with self-administration. The application will be submitted on Friday 29th November, with the goal of concluding the process within 90 days.

Since September 2024, Gottfried Neumeister has joined the Executive Board as Co-CEO. Stefan Pierer: “Gottfried Neumeister has brought impressive experience and a breath of fresh air, and has made a significant contribution to addressing the current situation. I am convinced that together we will get the company back on track for success.”

Gottfried Neumeister, Co-CEO of KTM AG: “The enthusiasm of our employees is our most important competitive advantage. Their passion is the reason why KTM is globally synonymous with peak performance. We build our motorcycles reliably and robustly for every race, for every terrain. Now it’s about making the company robust. Robust for the future. So that we can quickly focus again on what we do best: building the coolest motorcycles in the world.”

Pierer and Neumeister emphasised the importance of the employees’ commitment and support during this period. “Together, we have made KTM a success story, and together, we will carry KTM into the future”, they stated.

For more information and to watch the full statement by Stefan Pierer and Gottfried Neumeister

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

