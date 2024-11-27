MotoAmerica To Host Official Test At Podium Club In Arizona

MotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, has announced that it will hold an official preseason test at the Podium Club in Casa Grande, Arizona, February 22-23.

The two-day test will have sessions for four MotoAmerica classes – Superbike, Supersport, Twins Cup, and King Of The Baggers. Stock 1000 and Superbike Cup riders may also apply to attend if they have Superbike-level qualifying lap times. Each class will be allotted four 20- to 30-minute sessions per day.

“We’ve been eager to bring back a preseason test for some time now,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “The Podium Club is a relatively new circuit that several of our race teams have utilized over the past year. It offers the advantage of reliable weather conditions, which can be a challenge at other tracks that early in the season. We’re anticipating a strong turnout of teams and riders and are looking forward to a productive test.”

All participants must submit an entry to participate in the test, including those with season entries, and riders must be registered with MotoAmerica in order to apply.

The Podium Club features a 2.32-mile, 15-turn racetrack and is located a half a mile south of Interstate 8 and eight miles west of Interstate 10 in Case Grande, Arizona.

“We are thrilled to welcome MotoAmerica to the Podium Club for their official preseason test,” said Podium Club General Manager John Mabry. “The positive feedback we’ve received from riders and teams who have already tested here speaks to the quality of our track and our unwavering commitment to safety and performance. This opportunity reflects our dedication to advancing motorsports in Arizona and providing a professional and safe venue for top-level teams and organizations.”