Wednesday, November 27, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

MotoAmerica To Host Official Test At Podium Club In Arizona

Latest NewsMoto-AmericaMotoAmerica Support Series
1 min.read

Motoamerica To Host Official Test At Podium Club In ArizonaMotoAmerica, North America’s premier motorcycle road racing series, has announced that it will hold an official preseason test at the Podium Club in Casa Grande, Arizona, February 22-23.

The two-day test will have sessions for four MotoAmerica classes – Superbike, Supersport, Twins Cup, and King Of The Baggers. Stock 1000 and Superbike Cup riders may also apply to attend if they have Superbike-level qualifying lap times. Each class will be allotted four 20- to 30-minute sessions per day.

“We’ve been eager to bring back a preseason test for some time now,” said MotoAmerica COO Chuck Aksland. “The Podium Club is a relatively new circuit that several of our race teams have utilized over the past year. It offers the advantage of reliable weather conditions, which can be a challenge at other tracks that early in the season. We’re anticipating a strong turnout of teams and riders and are looking forward to a productive test.”

All participants must submit an entry to participate in the test, including those with season entries, and riders must be registered with MotoAmerica in order to apply.

The Podium Club features a 2.32-mile, 15-turn racetrack and is located a half a mile south of Interstate 8 and eight miles west of Interstate 10 in Case Grande, Arizona.

“We are thrilled to welcome MotoAmerica to the Podium Club for their official preseason test,” said Podium Club General Manager John Mabry. “The positive feedback we’ve received from riders and teams who have already tested here speaks to the quality of our track and our unwavering commitment to safety and performance. This opportunity reflects our dedication to advancing motorsports in Arizona and providing a professional and safe venue for top-level teams and organizations.”

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
MILESTONES GALORE, HISTORY BECKONS: new names rise with titles on the line at Estoril
Next article
NEW Keis G901 Extreme Heated Gloves

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

NEW Keis G901 Extreme Heated Gloves

Apparel 0
All new, sporty Keis heated gloves built to deal...

MILESTONES GALORE, HISTORY BECKONS: new names rise with titles on the line at Estoril

Latest News 0
As the sunsets at Estoril, the final race day...

KTM Announces Strategic Restructuring Plan

Industry News 0
KTM CEO Stefan Pierer and Co-CEO Gottfried Neumeister today...

Most Popular

NEW Keis G901 Extreme Heated Gloves

Apparel 0
All new, sporty Keis heated gloves built to deal...

MILESTONES GALORE, HISTORY BECKONS: new names rise with titles on the line at Estoril

Latest News 0
As the sunsets at Estoril, the final race day...

KTM Announces Strategic Restructuring Plan

Industry News 0
KTM CEO Stefan Pierer and Co-CEO Gottfried Neumeister today...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
New Keis G901 Extreme Heated Gloves

NEW Keis G901 Extreme Heated Gloves

Frank Duggan - 0