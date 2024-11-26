This winter, face the urban jungle with Furygan

Shard

Representing our vision of renewed sportiness, the Shard mixes the DNA of the radical and urban worlds in its own unique shades of black. Assert your determination thanks to its athletic cut, revealed by a mix of material and texture with clean lines. Now available in black and white.

Available in two colours from S to 5XL with an RRP of £219.90

Active Long Sleeves Thermo 37.5®

For bikers who want to optimise their riding experience in winter. The 37.5® keeps the body warm and dry, whatever the climate or level of intensity. The weave and distribution of fibres in specific zones make the Active Long Sleeves Thermo 37.5® both breathable and insulating. Its seamless design ensures a perfect fit and eliminates chafing. Thermal comfort you’ll appreciate as soon as the first winter chill appears, and a must-have for coping with the most extreme temperatures.

Available from XS-S to XL-2XL with an RRP of £79.90

Active Pant Thermo 37.5®

For bikers who want to optimise their riding experience in winter. The 37.5® keeps the body warm and dry, whatever the climate or intensity level. The weave and distribution of fibres in specific zones make the Active Pant Thermo 37.5® both breathable and insulating. Its seamless design provides a perfect fit and eliminates chafing. Thermal comfort you’ll appreciate as soon as the first winter chill appears, and an essential for coping with the most extreme temperatures.

Available from XS-S to XL-2XL with an RRP of £69.90

Phenix

With its ultra-flexible materials and streamlined design, the Phenix is a comfortable and versatile pair of motorbike trousers. Its modern, tapered cut illustrates the particular care Motion Lab has taken to draw inspiration from sportswear standards, to achieve impeccable ergonomics. Wear the Phenix and you’ll feel right at home, on all your urban adventures and beyond. You’ll never want to leave.

Available from S to 3XL with an RRP of £169.90

Starker D3O® Primaloft® 37.5®

Don’t give winter and the most extreme temperatures a chance. The Starker D3O® Primaloft® 37.5® are gloves armed to dominate the cold. This innovation from Furygan’s Motion LAB is based on a high-performance assembly of 37.5® and Primaloft® Gold wadding. The combination provides thermal insulation, moisture wicking and compactness. Take back control of the elements.

Available from S to 3XL with an RRP of £99.90

Sacramento D3O®

Lightweight and weatherproof, the Sacramento D3O® takes its style from the world of sportswear. In a unique and contemporary style, it incorporates all the technology of MotionLab®. The rugged soles and reinforced materials will make you stand out in style, while providing safety on your two-wheeler.

Available from EU37 to EU47 with an RRP of £159.90

Furygan distributes directly to the UK for more info checkout https://www.furygan.com/?lang=en