Superbike News: Photo of the year competition.

We have been fortunate enough to have had several photographers not only within the British Superbikes paddocks but also at international level within both World Superbike and MotoGP paddocks, what a milestone for SBN!

During the 2024 season, Jason Neale, call sign: Photo Strada has been bringing us some of the more emotive coverage of the British Superbike paddock with his candid behind the scenes captures. Jason has been in and around the paddocks since he was a child and has a real connection when speaking to racers and their teams, understanding the emotional rollercoaster that racing at a National level brings, and this is ever evident in his work.

Joel Cooper, motorcycle photographer extraordinaire has now been working within the MotoGP paddock for 2 Seasons and is well known for also capturing the nations speed seekers at UK track days. Joel has some prestigious clients, such as Moto3 pilots Dani Holgado & Jacob Roulstone of GasGas Tech3. Joel has brought us some exclusive content throughout the season and I think we might have been first to press on a few monumental occasions, the latest being that of Jorge Martin’s our riding his brand spanking new Aprilia.

Logan Hill – the “youngster” of the photographer contributors, Logan is a 15 year old Amateur photographer with a keen eye for capturing some special photos both on and off the track and also in the air as he is a keen aviation photographer – speed is obviously a theme! Who saw our “Trucks of BSB” coverage – the trucks get overlooked in my opinion!

Tom, late to the season coverage but definitely made up for it with some absolutely amazing shots of Alvaro Bautista who stormed to victory after a 161 day win drought. Not to forget Toprak Razgatlioglu’s epic winning gold race suit and a farewell to the 2024 season. Tom lives out in Spain ( lucky duck ) which enabled him to capture many of our #Britwatch photos for WorldSBK.

Rachel Bourne – if you race at a club level, chances are you know Rachel. She is one of the most approachable photographers I have met and is always down for teaming up with rider and teams to create some lasting imagery. Rachel was on call for our British Worlds round at Donington and produced some iconic Toprak photos, of which of course made it into this award compilation! She also popped along to the Silverstone Grand Prix and happened to catch an iconic photo, as you do! ( see below )

Ryan Kirk – Ryan saved the day with heroic coverage of the Knockhill British Superbikes round, I say heroic as the poor guy probably took two weeks to dry out after the weekend of very Scottish weather! Ryan works with a few teams and riders in the paddock providing images for press releases.

Voting for the competition will take place over on our Facebook Page, and goes live shortly. It’s super easy to cast your vote – it’s an emoji and a number. simples. This also allows us to give all our photographer the most exposure across social media.

So… without further delay, let’s get to the eye candy!

Jason Neale: Photo Strada



Photo: JN1 – Richard Cooper | Thruxton



Photo: JN2 – Storm Stacey | Snetterton



Photo: JN3 – Max Cook and Dad | Thruxton

Joel Cooper : Hawk Media Services



Photo: JC1 – Pedro Acosta



Photo: JC2 – Marc Marquez



Photo: JC3 – Aleix Espargaro

Logan Hill – Logan Hill Photography



Photo: LH1 – Peter Hickman



Photo: LH2 – Storm Stacey



Photo: LH3 – Fraser Rogers

Tom : KSC Photo Services



Photo: T1 – Jonathan Rea



Photo: T2 – Toprak Razgatlioglu



Photo: T3 – Tommy Bridewell ( Jerez World SBK )

Rachel Bourne – Bourne Photography



Photo: RB1 – Toprak Razgatlioglu



Photo: RB2 – Marc Marquez



Photo: RB3 – Toprak Razgatlioglu

Ryan Kirk – Ryan Kirk Photography



Photo: RK1 – Rory Skinner



Photo: RK2 – Toprak Razgatlioglu



Photo: RK3 – Tommy Bridewell

And there we have it – what an epic gallery of photos from the team. Please make your way to Facebook to cast your votes for Superbike News Photo of the Year.

Written by: Kerrie McFadden – First Turn Media| Superbike News Social Media Admin