Tuesday, November 26, 2024
Newsletter
All

Top 5 This Week

2025 R&G British Talent Cup calendar

British Talent CupLatest NewsRacing
Less than 1 min.read
2025 R&g British Talent Cup CalendarEight rounds – including two triple headers – await the class of 2025 on the Road to MotoGP™

The 2025 R&G British Talent Cup calendar can now be revealed, with a 10-race season to take place over eight rounds.

As ever, the Cup will race alongside the British Superbike Championship for the majority of rounds, including a trip to the TT Circuit Assen, in addition to the season highlight at Silverstone alongside MotoGP™. That’s now earlier in the year as the British Grand Prix dates move to May.

Check out the full calendar below and get ready for another season of competition on the Road to MotoGP™!2025 R&g British Talent Cup Calendar

Modern Classic Motorcycle News - YouTube Channel

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
The Top 5 Reasons To Visit The Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show
Next article
Motorcycles, music and memory making at Motorcycle Live 2024

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Superbike News: Photo of the year competition.

British Superbike 0
 We have been fortunate enough to have had several...

Motorcycles, music and memory making at Motorcycle Live 2024

Industry News 0
Doors closed to MCL24 yesterday, after an extraordinary nine...

The Top 5 Reasons To Visit The Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show

Industry News 0
THE BRISTOL CLASSIC MOTORCYCLE SHOW TOP 5 REASONS TO VISIT The...

Most Popular

Superbike News: Photo of the year competition.

British Superbike 0
 We have been fortunate enough to have had several...

Motorcycles, music and memory making at Motorcycle Live 2024

Industry News 0
Doors closed to MCL24 yesterday, after an extraordinary nine...

The Top 5 Reasons To Visit The Bristol Classic Motorcycle Show

Industry News 0
THE BRISTOL CLASSIC MOTORCYCLE SHOW TOP 5 REASONS TO VISIT The...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Superbike News: Photo Of The Year Competition.

Superbike News: Photo of the year competition.

Kerrie McFadden - 0