Eight rounds – including two triple headers – await the class of 2025 on the Road to MotoGP™

The 2025 R&G British Talent Cup calendar can now be revealed, with a 10-race season to take place over eight rounds.

As ever, the Cup will race alongside the British Superbike Championship for the majority of rounds, including a trip to the TT Circuit Assen, in addition to the season highlight at Silverstone alongside MotoGP™. That’s now earlier in the year as the British Grand Prix dates move to May.

Check out the full calendar below and get ready for another season of competition on the Road to MotoGP™!