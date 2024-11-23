BikeTrac launch Lifetime Warranty at Motorcycle Live

BikeTrac has today announced the launch of its Lifetime Warranty programme, allowing all customers with an active subscription to benefit from complete peace of mind, while further cementing confidence in the leading motorcycle-specific tracking system.

Launched with immediate effect, all new subscribers will automatically benefit from the Lifetime Warranty programme, and providing an active subscription is maintained, owners will benefit from continuous peace of mind.

Bill Taylor, BikeTrac Sales & Marketing Director, commented, “We’re delighted to add even more peace of mind to the overall BikeTrac package for customers. Thanks to more than a decade’s worth of experience, we know our system and hardware is well proven and so adding the Lifetime Warranty feature was effectively a no-brainer. For existing customers, on our current three-year warranty, they can also upgrade to the lifetime programme for a small additional cost, benefitting from exactly the same peace of mind.”

BikeTrac’s Lifetime Warranty covers all unit hardware providing an active subscription is in place and providing the unit has been installed correctly.

As well as announcing the new Lifetime Warranty, BikeTrac also used Motorcycle Live 2024 to roll out their new website, offering customers a clearer option between its entry level ‘Lite’ unit and its full function product, with Lite starting at just £199 or for as little as £5 per month.

For more information on BikeTrac visit www.biketrac.co.uk