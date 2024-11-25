Henry Cole Theatre Tour 2025

Henry Cole embarks on second theatre tour following the success of his 2024 debut.

Henry Cole is hitting the road again in 2025, for a second serving of his stage show, with 16 dates in theatres across the UK already confirmed.

The popular presenter of The Motorbike Show, Shed & Buried and Junk & Disorderly had such a fantastic time interacting with audiences on his first-ever tour last year, that he’s decided to do it all again; this time with more dates, and more laughs.

Starting in March and continuing throughout the year, the tour promises the same relaxed, conversational style that made the 2024 shows so special, giving fans another opportunity to get up close and personal with Henry, as he shares tales from his remarkable career and life.

As before, Henry’s long-time friend and legendary motorcycle racer Steve “Stavros” Parrish will be hosting each evening, guiding Henry through stories from his 32 years in the TV and movie industry, on a fascinating and funny deep-dive through into his passion for all things two- and four-wheeled.

Expect outtakes, photos from Henry’s personal album and a chance to hear things Henry wouldn’t be allowed to say on television. Plus Henry will mingle with fans after each show.

‘An Evening With Henry Cole’ 2025 tour dates are as follows:March 2025

Sat 8th – Wyvern Theatre, Swindon – 0343 310 0040

Tue 11th – Palace Theatre, Southend – 0343 310 0030

Thu 13th – Palace Theatre, Newark – 01636 655755

April 2025

Sun 13th – Key Theatre, Peterborough – 01733 852992

May 2025

Wed 14th – Queens Theatre, Barnstaple – 01271 316523

Thurs 15th – Town Hall, Launceston – 01566 773693

Fri 16th – Palace Theatre, Paignton – 01803 665800

June 2025

Sun 1st – VillaGaiety Douglas, I.O.M – 01624 600555

October 2025

Wed 1st – Tivoli Theatre, Wimborne – 01202 885566

Thu 2nd – Palace Theatre, Redditch – 01527 65203

Fri 3rd – Corn Exchange, Stamford – 01780 76455

Sat 11th – The Courtyard, Hereford – 01432 340555

Tues 14th – Civic Theatre, Chelmsford – 01245 606 505

Wed 22nd – Grand Theatre, Lancaster – 01524 64695

Thu 23rd – Queens Theatre, Hexham – 01434 652477

November 2025

Tue 18th – The Central Theatre, Chatham – 01634 338338

Contact the venue directly for tickets and further details.

For more information on all programmes produced by Henry Cole visit henrycole.tv