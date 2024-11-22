LCR E-Team and Mattia Casadei extend contract for 2025 season

The LCR E-Team is proud to announce the renewal of Italian rider Mattia Casadei for another year.

2025 will mark the 2nd consecutive season of the joint venture between the LCR E-Team and the 2023 World Champion and 2024 runner-up Mattia Casadei. In his first season with LCR, the talented rider achieved three victories and seven other podium results, placing him in the fight for the Championship until the last moment. His unwavering commitment, speed, determination, talent, and hard work are the values that perfectly match LCR’s spirit.

His strong performance from the beginning and the special connection between the rider and the team have led to a second season together. We are filled with anticipation and excitement, eagerly looking forward to what 2025 holds for us! Cheers to a successful 2025.

Lucio Cecchinello, Team Principal

“We are pleased to count on Mattia Casadei for another season. He showed his talent and skills during his first year with us, as he finished as the vice-world champion in 2024; his speed is undeniable. Besides, he’s adapted very well to the team, and we are confident that 2025 can be a strong season for the LCR E-Team and Casadei. The goal is to push and fight for the Championship, and we’ll try hard to get it”.

Mattia Casadei, LCR E-Team rider

“I’m happy to stay with the LCR E-Team for another season. I’ve felt good with them since the beginning; it’s like a family full of amazing professionals, and we’ve worked hard the whole season. I want to thank everybody for his job during my first year with them and for the opportunity ahead of 2025; we’ll give our best in the fight for the title”.