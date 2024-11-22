LCR E-Team and Eric Granado extend contract for 2025 season

The LCR E-Team is proud to announce the renewal of Brazilian rider Eric Granado for another year.

2025 will mark the 4th consecutive season of the joint venture between the LCR E-Team and the race-winner and podium finisher Eric Granado. He joined the team in 2022, and since then, he has achieved six victories and ten podiums. His unwavering commitment, speed, determination, and hard work are the values that perfectly match LCR’s spirit.

The performance throughout the years and the special bond between the rider and the team have led to another season together. We can’t wait to see what 2025 holds for us! Cheers to a successful 2025.

Lucio Cecchinello, Team Principal

“We are delighted to count on Eric Granado for another season. He showed his speed and skills during his first year with us, as he finished as the vice-world champion, and he’s always been in the fight; he’s a talented rider. Over the years, we’ve created a solid relationship, and we are confident that 2025 can be a promising season for the LCR E-Team and Granado. The goal is to push and fight for the Championship, and we believe we have all the ingredients to, at least, try to do it”.

Eric Granado, LCR E-Team rider

“I’m thrilled to keep working with LCR for next year. The team is like a family to me; we’ve worked well over the last seasons, achieved many good results, and managed to overcome every situation. We believe 2025 can be a year full of opportunities for us, and I can’t wait to give my best to fight for the top positions and the Championship. I want to thank the team, the sponsors, family, and everybody supporting me”.