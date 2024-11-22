Fly Screen for Triumph 400

Pyramid colour-matched Fly Screens for the new Triumph Speed 400

British motorcycle bodywork specialist, Pyramid Moto, has introduced a new range of colour-matched fly screens for Triumph’s popular Speed 400.

Made from hard-wearing acrylic – and finished by hand – the screens add much needed wind and weather protection to the retro roadster, whilst complementing its modern classic styling.

Designed to look like an OEM item, they come in the Speed 400’s factory colours of Phantom Black, Caspian Blue, and Carnival Red, with subtle Storm Grey detailing that matches up perfectly.

Each one comes fitted with a Light Smoke tinted screen. Replacement screens in other tint colours are available to purchase separately.

Designed for DIY fit, they attach to existing mounting points on the cockpit – no modifications needed – and come complete with comprehensive instructions and a fitting kit.

The new Fly Screens retail at £162.99 each, including VAT. There’s also an unpainted version for £69.99, for those looking to customise their colour scheme.

Find out more at pyramidmoto.co.uk